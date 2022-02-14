Ukraine, the US moves the embassy to Lviv: “Russia accelerates the deployment of forces”. CNN: “Wednesday attack, Zelensky informed”. Biden-Johnson: “Reduce dependence on Russian gas to hit Moscow”

There Ukrainian crisis lived another day of diplomatic activity and alarms, with allegations and counter-accusations, on Monday that, according to the sources of intelligence Americans, opens the week that could lead to the attack of the Russia. So while the bilateral in search of a dialogue, with feeble openings on the part of flythe countries of Born however, they prepare themselves for the worst case scenario. The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinkenannounced the temporary move of the entireAmerican embassy from Kiev to Lvivthen to the west, and warns that there has been “A dramatic acceleration” in the deployment of Russian forces on the border with theUkraine, calling on “all Americans still in Ukraine to leave the country immediately”. However the Pentagon spokesman John Kirby he specified of do not believe that Russia “has already made a final decision” on the possible attack, reiterating that amilitary action it’s possible “at any time”. And the head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin will be in Europe from Tuesday, visiting Brusselsin Poland and in Lithuania.

Russian moves, according to US media – Intnato, according to the Cbssome Russian troops near the Ukrainian border have begun to move in “Attack positions” and Moscow has moved part of thelong-range artillery in shooting position. Alert that goes hand in hand with what was announced by the Cnn in the evening: “The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky he was informed that the day of the Russian attack will be Wednesday, February 16 ”. Zelensky has announced that that date will be the ‘day of unity’. “We are intimidated by one great war and once again we set the date of the military invasion ”, he said referring to what was leaked from US intelligence sources. “We strive to have the peace and we want to solve all problems exclusively through the negotiations and diplomacy ”, the Ukrainian president added, inviting people to hang“ national flags ”and to wear“ blue-yellow ribbons ”, so“ we will show the world our unity ”. Later, however, the president’s spokesman, Sergii Nykyforov, clarified to the Nbc that Zelensky was “ironic” and “referred to the date circulated in the media. It is not an official date, it is a date revealed by some officials ”. The NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberghe stressed that the Atlantic Alliance “continues to be ready to commit to a dialogue useful with Russia ”and that“ the best way to show that it is ready for one peaceful solution it is de-escalating the situation and withdrawing the forces that now threaten Ukraine ”.

The Biden-Johnson Phone Call – On the evening of a Monday marked by the bilaterals, the British premier Boris Johnson and the US president Joe Biden they agreed that “An opportunity remains” to resolve the crisis in Ukraine “with diplomacy”, he said Downing Street after the phone call between the two leaders who agree on the need for “the Western powers to stay unite in the face of Russian threats, including by imposing a significant package of sanctions if Russian aggression were to increase ”. And they also reiterated the need for European countries “to reduce their dependence on Russian gas, a move that, more than any other, would strike Moscow’s strategic interests at the heart. “We are onedge of the precipicebut there is still time for President Putin to step back “, the British premier wrote on Twitter, appealing once again to all parties” to initiate a dialogue” and why Moscow “avoids what would be a disastrous mistake for Russia “.

Scholz: “Kiev’s entry into NATO is not on the agenda” – In the previous hours it had been there Germany to issue yet another warning a flywhile theUkraine had returned to ask for annexation to the Born which would risk causing the conflict. A story, that of the entry of Kiev into the Atlantic pact, which “It’s not agenda” according to Berlin. The crisis between President Zelensky’s country and the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putincontinues in what increasingly resembles a collective hysteria of world leaders, between conflicting statements, changes of position and a dialogue that fails to start. The day started with the bilateral of Kiev between the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and Zlensky himself. The first has returned to promise that any attack of the Russia would lead to “severe sanctions that we have carefully prepared and that we can implement at any time”, while his counterpart returns to say that entry into NATO “Would guarantee our safety”recalling that “the security of Ukraine is there safety of Europe “. To these words, from Moscow, comes the indirect response of Putin who condemns once again the expansion to the East of NATO, defined “Infinite and dangerous”. But the question of Ukraine’s entry into NATO is currently “not on the agenda,” said Scholz, believing it is therefore strange for Russia to act as if it were.

Lavrov: “There are chances of agreement” – Putin’s words weaken what appeared to be an opening to dialogue by the foreign minister, Serghej Lavrovwho, speaking directly with the Russian president in a televised meeting, said they are there “Chance” to find a agreement With the’West on Ukraine: “As foreign minister I must say that there is always a chance to solve the problems that need to be solved,” he said, adding that the opportunities for dialogue “are not exhausted”. Today and tomorrow this opportunity will have the German Chancellor who will participate in the most anticipated meeting on Tuesday, the one in fly with Putin: a bilateral one of extreme importance given that these are two countries lined up on opposite fronts but which maintain close business relationships and economic and sharing the pipeline project Nord Stream 2whose stop has been used since Atlanticist block as possible retaliation in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Scholz said however that “a new one military aggression it will have serious consequences for Russia ”.

EU fears over Moscow “bluff” – L’European Unionaccording to anonymous sources close to the dossier who cite the latest updates of the intelligencespeculates that an impending invasion could only be one bluff from Moscow to raise the pressure on the Western bloc: “We see that there are no signs of de-escalation. But we do not know if the decision has already been taken by Russia or if Moscow is bluffing “, they said explaining that the Union” must remain fully committed to pursuing the diplomatic effort although we know it is difficult ”. Brussels however, she went to work in the event of an invasion and refugee flows from Ukraine, preparing a plan ad hoc also to help the countries of first arrival. “We are working for Union support on the border with Ukraine and I am urging everyone to be there solidarity by member countries “.

Di Maio leaving for Kiev. And will see Lavrov – Even the foreign minister Luigi Di Maio on Tuesday he will travel to Kiev to try to bring Italy’s contribution to de-escalation, therefore Wednesday will see Lavrov, as announced by the Russian counterpart himself. Despite warnings of a possible imminent attack, the Farnesina makes it known that “we cannot give up a extreme attempt to understand if a political and diplomatic negotiation can still avoid a massive use of arms ”, according to reports Republic. The head of the Farnesina has been following the evolution of the crisis for days with his main collaborators: the secretary general of the ministry, the head of the cabinet, the directors of political affairs are in constant contact with the American colleagues and Europeans to update their ratings.