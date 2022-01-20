Ukraine, the US sanctions two deputies: “They conspired with the Russian services to take control of the government”

Four Ukrainian citizens ended up in the black list of the United States. The accusation is that of working for the FSB, the Russian secret services. Among the four suspects there are also two deputies in office in the Ukrainian parliament: Taras Kozak and Oleg Volochi. According to the US Treasury Department, the two deputies’ goal was to “recruit former and current government leaders to prepare to take control of the Ukrainian government and control the country’s infrastructure with a Russian occupation force.” Kozak and Volochi have never hidden their orientation, both are part of the pro-Russian Ukrainian Choice party led by Viktor Medvedchuk. The other two men sanctioned by the US are Volodymyr Oliynyk and Vladimir Sivkovich. Oliynyk was a Ukrainian official who is now in Russia. According to the United States, he worked for the FSB with the aim of gathering information on Ukrainian critical infrastructures. Sivkovich, on the other hand, is a former Deputy Secretary of the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. The British newspaper The Guardian reported the positions of the deputy Volochi who stated that he had never knowingly had contact with members of the Russian secret services. Volochi also accused the United States of sanctioning him for calling for an investigation into the activities of Joe Biden’s son in Ukraine.

Biden’s words

Yesterday Biden spoke of the risk of a “minor incursion” by Russia into Ukraine. In his words, someone read the intention not to intervene in this eventuality. The US president later explained that any entry by Russian military into Ukraine would be considered an invasion. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky also expressed himself on this issue: «We want to remind the great powers that there are no small incursions and small nations. Just as there are no small victims and little pain for the loss of loved ones ».

Cover photo: EPA / MIKHAIL METZEL / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN

