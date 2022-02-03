Ukraine, the US sends 3,000 soldiers to Eastern Europe. Moscow: “Destructive decision”

The US decision to deploy more troops in Eastern Europe is “destructive”. This was said by the deputy foreign minister, Alexander Grushko, quoted by the agency Interfax. The reference is to Joe Biden’s formal approval of sending an additional contingent to Poland, Germany and Romania in response to growing tensions with Russia over Ukraine. They will leave this week 2,000 soldiers from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, e 1,000 by the Stryker squadron based in Germany. The troops will be used to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank in the event of a Russian invasion across the Ukrainian border. For Grushko this is an “unjustified measure, which increases military tensions and reduces the scope for political decisions”. According to Cnn, the Pentagon has announced that the soldiers will arrive at their destination “in the next few days”.

On the sidelines of the new developments, French President Emmanuel Macron – who holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union – announced that he will discuss the crisis with the head of the White House “in the next few hours” and that he does not rule out the possibility to go to Moscow to seek a diplomatic solution with the Kremlin. However, a trip to Russia depends on “the progress of our discussions in the next few hours”. In the evening came the announcement of the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who announced that he will go “soon” to Moscow to meet Putin, but did not give a precise date. What is certain is that on February 7 he will go to the US for an interview with Biden.

Cover image: EPA / VALDA KALNINA

Read also: