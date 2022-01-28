Ukraine, the US warns Russia: “Stop Nord Stream 2 in case of invasion”

An invasion by Russia in Ukraine could lead to the shutdown of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. This is said by the spokesman of the US State Department, Ned Price, speaking on the growing tensions between Moscow and Kiev: «I want to be very clear: if Russia invades Ukraine one way or another, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will not go ahead. We will work with Germany to make it happen ». The same German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has made it clear that, in the event of aggression, Russia faces “serious consequences, we will prepare a package of strong sanctions” which include “Nord Stream 2”. On February 7, there will be a meeting between US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to talk about the Ukrainian crisis and “joint efforts to prevent further Russian aggression.” For his part, Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian president and currently vice president of the National Security Council, he said he was certain that Berlin will not give up the pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany: “I am 100% sure that Nord Stream 2 will be put into operation, simply because miracles do not happen and if there is an economic need, it must be addressed “.

