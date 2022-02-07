Ukraine, the White House: “We do not send troops to start a war”. Lukashenko: “Ready to cut energy supplies to Kiev in case of conflict”

WASHINGTON. The United States “does not send its own military to start a war” against Russia in Ukraine. This was reiterated by US National Security Advisor Jack Sullivan on the day part of the 3,000 American soldiers assigned to Eastern Europe to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank arrived in Poland. “The president has been clear for months now: we have sent forces to Europe to defend NATO territory,” Sullivan explained. However, the United States recognizes that “we are in the window where something can happen.” A military escalation, a Russian invasion of Ukraine could occur at any moment: “We believe that the Russians have deployed the capabilities to conduct a significant military operation in Ukraine,” says councilor Sullivan, interviewed by Nbc News.

Meanwhile, Aexander Lukashenko has warned that he will cut energy supplies to Kiev if Ukraine goes to war with Russia. “All kinds of supplies, not only fuel, but also electricity,” the president of Belarus, a great ally of Moscow, pointed out. In the interview with the Youtube channel Soloviov LiveLukashenko continues – despite Jack Sullivan’s statements – to accuse the United States of “pushing Ukraine towards war”, stating however that Kiev has no capacity to sustain a lasting conflict: “Ukraine will never launch an attack against ours, and if this were to happen the war would last a maximum of three or four days, ”he added.

Interviewed by Guardian, the former Ukrainian defense minister, Andriy Zagorodnyuk, confirms the hypothesis, advanced by US sources, of an occupation of Kiev: “Russia can now occupy any city in Ukraine, but we still do not see the 200 thousand troops needed for a ‘large-scale invasion’. However, he points out, he does not consider the Russian invasion to be inevitable. «If Putin invades Kiev there would be a full war – he said – the Ukrainian forces would fight, there would be enormous resistance, why do it then? Ukraine will not say “let’s annex ourselves to Russia”, that’s clear ».

The European Commissioner for Economic Affairs, Paolo Gentiloni, also spoke on the crisis between Ukraine and Russia: “We must focus on diplomacy, help the NATO countries bordering Russia by strengthening them also from a military point of view, and prepare for economic reactions with sanctions , if they are inevitable “.