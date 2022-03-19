Ukraine: This is the killer drone that the United States will send – Europe – International

The United States Government announced on Wednesday a new shipment of weapons to assist Ukraine in the face of the invasion of Russian troops that has been taking place since February 24.

Among the numerous resources that the administration of Joe Biden will make available to his peer, Volodymyr Zelenskya device known as a ‘Switchblade’ or ‘kamikaze drone’ stands out, capable of reaching distant targets and then self-destructing.

The Unmanned aerial vehicle it is produced by the company AeroVironment Inc and used by US special forces since 2010, when units were secretly sent to Afghanistan for use against the Taliban.

Its length does not exceed 61 centimeters and it weighs about 2.7 kilograms, making it easily transportable in a backpack.

This is the ‘kamikaze drone’

This style of devices had already been used in the war in Afghanistan.

The Switchblade consists of a launch tube from which the ‘kamikaze drone’ emerges, which can remain in the air for several minutes and then ‘dive’ at a target located at a long distance and explode.

Two models are mentioned on the manufacturer’s website: the Switchblade 300 and the 600. While the former has a flight time of 15 minutes and a range of 10 kilometers, the latter can stay in the air for 40 minutes and quadruple said range. rank.

Once launched, the device transmits precise images of the surrounding area that guide it to impact with its target, be it an anti-tank shelter, a light vehicle or one in a trench. “It provides operators with real-time video downlinks for a centralized view of the operation”explains AeroVironment.

Announcing the shipment of weapons to Zelensky’s troops, Biden claimed that the new package demonstrates the “US commitment to provide its most advanced systems to Ukraine”.

Despite its state-of-the-art technology, the price of the ‘Switchblade’ is relatively low compared to other systems. Each unit has a cost of six thousand dollars, according to the specialized firm ‘Bloomberg’.

For now, the Ukrainian forces already have a fleet of Turkish-made drones that deliver precision-guided weapons. A senior official at the Pentagon, the US intelligence agency, said this week that the country has been using those drones effectively and still has the vast majority of its inventory.

In addition to the 100 Switchblades that the US will send to Zelensky, the $800 million aid package includes various air defense systems urgently needed to defend urban areas.

It comprises 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems; 2,000 Javelin surface-to-air missiles; 1,000 light armor-piercing weapons; 6,000 AT-4 portable anti-tank weapons; 100 grenade launchers; 5,000 rifles, 1,000 pistols, 400 machine guns, and 400 shotguns; more than 20 million ammunition for small arms, grenade launchers and mortars; and 25,000 sets of helmets and bulletproof vests.

LA NACIÓN (ARGENTINA) – GROUP OF NEWSPAPERS OF AMERICA (GDA)