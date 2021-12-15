Ukraine, Ursula von der Leyen: Moscow changes its attitude

Tensions have been felt for days: Russia has blocked nearly 70% of maritime traffic in the Azov Sea, near the Crimean peninsula, a territory “occupied” by Moscow that Ukraine continues to claim. Meanwhile, the same has deployed planes, tanks, artillery, right in the Kherson region, always on the Crimean border.

Stay alert – “Today we discussed Russia’s military presence on the borders of Ukraine and its destabilizing activity in the Black Sea region. We agree on the need for stay alert and avoid escalation. Any future Russian aggression would have a high price and would have serious political and economic consequences for Russia. “The NATO secretary general reiterated this. Jens Stoltenberg at the press conference with the premier of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili. “We continue to ask Russia to end the recognition of the regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia and to withdraw its forces.”

Draghi’s comment – Even the premier Mario Draghi spoke on Ukraine, starting with new Russia-USA relations: “With regard to Russia we need the politics of engagement, which Putin looked for Biden on the phone shows that he wants to be part of the decision-making process, which does not detach itself, but wants to explore all diplomatic possibilities to arrive at a balanced solution”. According to Draghi, there is a need to maintain a delicate line: “We must work to ensure that it remains this way, do not force absolutely, do not interrupt this moment of engagement “.

Good relations between Russia and China – The Russian president Vladimir Putin in videoconference with the Chinese president Xi Jinping defined the relations between Russia and China “a true example of interstate cooperation in the 21st century”. “I am pleased with the opportunity to speak to you live, this allows us to deeply discuss the development of relations between our two countries, an all-encompassing partnership and a strategic interaction”, observed the head of the Kremlin.