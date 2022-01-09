Ukraine: US and allies work on sanctions against Russia – Last Hour

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, 08 JAN – The Biden administration and its allies are working to develop a series of very harsh financial, technological and military sanctions against Russia. Punitive measures that would take effect immediately after a possible invasion of Ukraine. This was reported by the New York Times, on the eve of the start of the Geneva talks between Moscow and Washington. The goal is to make it clear in the eyes of Russian President Vladimir Putin what the cost will be to pay for a forceful action against Kiev.



In particular, the NYT always reports, the sanctions under study by Washington and its allies will be aimed at cutting the main Russian financial institutions out of all global transactions, and at imposing an embargo on ‘made in USA’ technology aimed at the defense sectors. , aerospace and the consumer industry, to arm the Ukrainian insurgent groups who want to start a guerrilla action against the military occupation of Moscow.



Among the actions on the financial front there could be the exclusion of Russia from the Swift system which regulates financial transactions between more than 1,100 banks in 200 countries, as happened with Iran. But no decision was yet to be made. "This is a high-impact plan – a source from the Biden administration explains to the New York Times – the rapid response that did not occur in 2014", the year of the Russian occupation of the Crimean peninsula.


