World

Ukraine, US media: “Russia moves armaments from east to west”

Photo of James Reno James Reno13 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read




According to CNN and the Wall Street Journal, Moscow has prepared a false flag operation in Ukraine to create the pretext for an invasion


Under false flag – According to CNN, the operatives would be trained in urban guerrilla warfare and the use of explosives to carry out acts of sabotage against the same forces supported by Russia.

Military blitz or tactical move? – The Wall Street Journal instead reports that, while vehicles and materials are in transit, executives and analysts debate whether the move represents the next phase of Russian military strengthening in view of a blitz in Ukraine or a Kremlin tactic to keep the West under pressure by using it as leverage in the negotiations.

The defense of Russia – The Kremlin, however, denies a “false flag” operation in eastern Ukraine to create a pretext for an invasion. “So far, all these claims have been unfounded and have not been confirmed by anything,” says Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.


Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno13 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Wednesday 22 December 2021 – A small creature that makes infinity great

3 weeks ago

stolen tens of thousands of euros in chocolates and sweets

2 weeks ago

Russia opens the gas taps and prices plummet – Il Tempo

November 11, 2021

F1 LIVE GP Abu Dhabi: follow the race from 2 pm with news, comments and results – News

December 12, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button