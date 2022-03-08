Ukraine, US-Poland agreement to transfer Polish jets to Germany

Polish jets in Ramstein – The Polish authorities said they were ready to immediately transfer “all their MIG-29 aircraft free of charge to the American air base (on German territory) in Ramstein and make them available to the government of the United States of America”.

The message to the NATO countries – At the same time, Poland asks the United States of America to supply it with used aircraft with similar operational capabilities, for which Warsaw “will immediately agree on the terms of purchase”. The Polish government is also asking other NATO countries, owners of MIG-29 aircraft, to “take similar action”.

The Jet Deal he had also held court in recent days. By Sunday it was already assumed that Polish MIG-29s of Russian or Soviet manufacture to Ukraine, where pilots are already familiar with this type of aircraft, would be “offered in exchange” for American F-16s in Warsaw.

Russian threats – So far neither side has control of the skies, but the Kremlin has overwhelming air forces which, if fully mobilized, could decimate Ukraine. However, the move of the Polish jets is considered complicated and above all dangerous, because it risks spreading hostilities to NATO. The Russian Defense Ministry, which claims to have destroyed “practically all the air forces” in Kiev, has already warned that any country hosting Ukrainian military aircraft will be involved in the conflict: “We know that there are some fighter jets in Romania and others. Neighboring countries. We want to underline that the future use of these aircraft against the Russian armed forces could be considered as an involvement of these countries in the armed conflict “.

The doubts of Poland and the openness of the USA – Initially, Poland firmly stated that it does not want to send its jets to Ukraine, “as well as it will not allow its airports to be used”. The American opening came after Blinken met with Kiev’s foreign minister on Saturday at the Polish-Ukrainian border. “The highest demand is for fighter jets, attack aircraft and air defense systems, if we lose the skies there will be more blood on the ground,” said Dmytro Kuleba. An appeal relaunched by President Volodymyr Zelensky: “We ask you every day for a no-fly zone. If you don’t give it, at least provide us with airplanes to protect us. If you don’t give us these either, there is only one solution: you too want them to kill us slowly . This will also be the responsibility of world politics, of Western leaders. Today and forever “.

Zelensky’s requests – The day before Zelensky had reiterated his requests in a video link with 300 American parliamentarians, asking not only the no-fly zone and the stop to imports of Russian oil, but also drones, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and above all Soviet-era jets from Poland and Romania, to be compensated with American planes.