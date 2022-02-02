Ukraine, US ready to negotiate with Moscow on security guarantees

US requests – The US State Department makes it known that during the phone call with his Russian counterpart Blinken urged Moscow “to pursue the diplomatic path”. He called for “an immediate Russian de-escalation and the withdrawal of troops and military equipment from Ukrainian borders” to avoid “rapid and severe consequences” in the face of “further invasion of Ukraine”.

No formal response from Russia – Also from US sources, it emerges that Serghei Lavrov “has not provided any indication” of upcoming plans for a de-escalation in Ukraine, after the telephone conversation between the Russian Foreign Minister and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Now a “formal response” is expected from Putin to the letter sent last week by Washington.

The position of Russia – Meanwhile, Russian President Putin has declared that the US has “ignored fundamental questions” about the security guarantees requested by Russia. The news agency Tass reports. “It is clear that the West has ignored the demand that NATO not expand into Ukraine and other former Soviet nations, that it does not deploy offensive weapons near Russian borders, that it retreat into Western Europe.” According to the Russian president, this “refusal” by the US and allies would violate the security obligations in the OSCE framework. Putin then accused the US of using Ukraine as a “tool” for containing Russia.