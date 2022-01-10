Ukraine: US-Russia tension in Geneva, ‘no vetoes on NATO’ – Politics

In Geneva begins the tug-of-war between the US and Russia over the future of security in Europe – and therefore of their respective spheres of influence. And Europe, for now, is watching from the stands. Moscow, led by the tough Deputy Foreign Minister Serghei Ryabkov, has laid out its required notes on the table, one above all the guarantee that Ukraine will not join NATO. Washington, represented by Undersecretary Wendy Sherman, reiterated that every country has the right to choose its future, “without third party vetoes”. The NATO chief, meanwhile, warned that Russia continues to send soldiers to the Ukrainian border and that the Alliance must be “ready” if the Kremlin opts for “confrontation”.

In short, on paper it seems that the US and Russia are thrown against each other without the possibility of swerving at the last second. But some glimmers, net of the negotiating positioning, can be glimpsed. Sherman made it clear that America, on the issue of short and short-range missiles, is willing to negotiate – along the lines of the now defunct INF treaty – and has already shared “ideas”. Same thing with regards to exercises in hot areas in Eastern Europe (it was one of the points raised by Moscow). On the other hand, a total blockade with regard to the brake on the expansion of NATO. “Our line is clear: no negotiations involving the future of our partners without our partners,” said Sherman. And it is on this principle that the entire US strategy to face the Russian ‘diplomatic’ offense is based.

Sherman will be in Brussels for consultations with allies on the eve of the meeting of the NATO-Russia council – “this summit should be seen as a positive sign”, noted Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg – and then of the Osce summit scheduled in Vienna, where In addition to the EU countries, Ukraine will also be present. The goal is to strengthen the position of the Western bloc so that it speaks to Moscow with one voice. Ryabkov reiterated that Russia has no intention of attacking Kiev but, at the same time, a source from the US delegation in Geneva made it known that on direct question the Russians did not give explanations as to why their troops “are at the border” and they clearly said that “they will stay there”. “They know we see them so they are there to send a message,” argues the negotiator.

Here, what it is, we still don’t understand. Sherman asked Russia to de-escalate the pressure if it really wants to open a season of dialogue; if it does not, then it will take responsibility for it. It is also true, however, that the matter of the dispute is so complicated that one cannot expect miracles “in a week”. Moscow understands, but does not accept “years or months” delays. We will see. The Deputy Prime Minister for Ukrainian European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Olga Stefanishyna, in Brussels (where she met Stoltenberg) warned the partners: “Russia does not want to negotiate but impose its agenda and any dialogue must start with withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine “. Smoke in the eyes, for the Kremlin.

Europe, it was said. The High Representative for EU foreign policy, Josep Borrell, assured him not to worry about not being in Geneva with the US. “It is only a first step in the negotiation process”. But he is aware that Russia wanted to “deliberately exclude the EU” from the games. “Antony Blinken – he declared – has assured me that nothing will be decided without our participation”. Good. This could be an excellent test to test the idea of ​​’sovereign Europe’ proposed by France in its six-month presidency.