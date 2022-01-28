Ukraine, US sanctions ready to cut off the Russians. And the EU will have to adapt – Corriere.it

from Federico Fubini

The model conceived by the White House in the event of an attack is the same as used for Iran

Qhen Russia occupied Crimea in 2014 and triggered annexation, it took Western governments months to put together their sanctions. The invasion began in February, but only in July did the US, the EU, Canada and other democracies publish a list of measures that would have cost Russia a point and a half of growth. Vladimir Putin decided it was an acceptable price, in exchange for regaining a slice of the imperial space of Moscow.



This time, the Americans want to blow the Russian president’s calculations: as much for the toughness as for the speed of the sanctions they have already prepared. And it matters little whether European governments decide to follow or not, because the Washington package is such as to oblige the companies of the old continent to adapt in order not to be excluded from the markets of the United States.

The main goal of the White House precisely defined, should the Moscow military ignite another spiral of violence in Ukraine: to cut the Russian financial system out of the rest of the world. Various informed observers confirm that the Office on Foreign Asset Control (Ofac) is intended to intervene. It would be up to this section of the US Treasury to publish a black list of all major Russian banks, as has already happened against Iran. At that point, any third-country bank or firm accepting transactions with a blacklisted Russian entity would be excluded from any exchange in dollars or through American firms and markets. In essence, in the event of US Treasury sanctions, European banks and exporters would have to choose: trade and exchange with the Russians, or do it with the rest of the world via the dollar. The option to expel Moscow’s banking system from Swift, the dollar-dominated international financial communications network, also remains on the table.

The White House would be oriented, in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, to immediately apply the maximum possible pressure. The Russian economy would end up largely paralyzed, but such a scenario could only have profound consequences for Italy as well: in 2019 Russian gas covered just under half of Italian needs, in 2020 Made in Italy exported to Russia for about 10 billion euros, while some Italian banks are exposed in Russia for over one billion euros.

Suddenly these reports would be in question if the crisis worsened. It remains to be seen exactly what events could trigger US sanctions and how Moscow is maneuvering to prevent them. In various quarters, the expectation is growing that Putin will prepare a stealth invasion as in 2014 in Crimea, limiting himself to the eastern region of Donbass (which in fact is already occupied by militias supported by Moscow). It would not be surprising if some pro-Russian exponents suddenly declared the region’s independence from Ukraine, offering Putin the pretext to send a peace-keeping mission to Donbass. Already today a motion for the recognition of the independence of Donbass has already been filed with the Duma in Moscow. The Russian military could then take over, while the region holds a purported annexation referendum just like in the Crimea eight years ago.

A similar plan does not imply bloodshed, in theory, but the risk of it triggering a confrontation with the Ukrainian army remains very high. The stability of the European continent therefore rests today on a thin layer of ice. It is always possible that Putin avoids accelerating, preferring to keep the armed threat on Ukraine for a long time without going to the factsthe. But if everything were to fall apart, it would not be easy for Europe to react with its own sanctions. The unanimity of 27 governments is always needed. And Pter Szijjrt, the Hungarian foreign minister, has already made it known to Brussels that his country would resist. After all, next Tuesday Viktor Orbn, the strong man of Budapest, pays homage to Putin in Moscow because he hopes to get help to produce nuclear energy.