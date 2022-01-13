Ukraine: US Senate prepares sanctions against Russia – Last Hour

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, 13 JAN – There is a duel in the Senate between two bills that provide for sanctions against Russia for the Ukrainian crisis.



The first, sponsored by Republican Senator Ted Cruz, aims to immediately introduce sanctions against the Russian-German Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.



The second, promoted by senator dem Bob Menendez and backed by the White House, provides for a wide spectrum of sanctions – even against Vladimir Putin and his inner circle according to the Wall Street Journal – but only in the event that Moscow invades Ukraine.



The Biden administration is pressing on uncertain dem senators to prevent them from voting on the Republican measure, thus reducing the pressure on the Kremlin and increasing the already high tension.



The dem law also provides for sanctions against Nord Stream 2 (the same that had been suspended in order not to compromise relations with Berlin), in addition to the blocking of financial messaging services in Russia (such as Swift) and the prohibition of transactions related to the Russian sovereign debt. The measure also authorizes another 500 million in military aid and the immediate transfer of weapons and military equipment to Kiev, again in the event of Russian aggression. (HANDLE).

