Ukraine, US warning to allies: Putin’s blitz possible – Last Hour

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, NOV 19 – US and British intelligence are increasingly convinced that Vladimir Putin is considering military action to take control of a larger slice of Ukraine or to destabilize the country by propitiating a more government ‘Moscow thread. The New York Times writes, according to which the 007 Americans are warning the allies that there is a narrow time window to prevent such an action, pushing European countries to work with the US to develop a package of economic sanctions and of military measures to curb the Kremlin.



US intelligence, according to American and European NYT sources, told allies that Putin is increasingly frustrated by the peace process agreed with France and Germany after the annexation of Crimea and support for the separatist uprising in the Donbass. And that Putin, who continues to amass troops on the border with the neighboring country, may be willing to secure a land route between eastern Ukraine and Crimea. American analysts believe the Kremlin leader sees the coming months as a unique time to act, taking advantage of Angela Merkel’s exit and rising energy prices, which could limit Europe’s support – largely dependent on Russian supplies – to harsh penalties. (HANDLE).

