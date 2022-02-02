Ukraine: US will send 3,000 troops to Poland, Germany and Romania

Listen to the audio version of the article

The US will send additional troops to Poland, Germany and Romania in response to mounting tensions with Russia over Ukraine. This was reported by sources of the American administration, cited by the US media. Specifically, Joe Biden will this week send 2,000 troops from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland and Germany and part of a Stryker squadron of approximately 1,000 troops based in Germany and Romania. The White House has formally authorized the additional dispatch of soldiers to Eastern Europe.

Previously, the US itself had proposed a basic agreement to Russia to avoid the deployment of “offensive ground missiles and permanent forces for combat missions”: a purpose contained in the responses provided by Washington to Moscow’s requests for security guarantees, according to the Spanish newspaper El Pais.

However, both the US and NATO refuse to sign an agreement that prevents Kiev from entering the Atlantic Pact, as Russia had requested.

White House, the door is always open to diplomacy

“The United States is ready for further talks with Russia and the door to diplomacy is open,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki reiterated in the past few hours.

At the same time it is learned that the United States will send another 2,500 soldiers to Poland. This was stated by the head of national security of Poland Pawel Soloch on Polskie radio. “We rely on American soldiers and negotiations have already been conducted in this direction. The United States announced the transfer of over 8,000 to 8,500 troops across Eastern Europe the other day. It looks like we will have around 2,500 more troops, ”Soloch explained. There are currently about 5,500 US troops stationed in Poland.