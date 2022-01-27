Ukraine, USA and NATO send responses to Moscow. Stoltenberg: “Kiev is free to choose allies. Resume dialogue or we are ready to react”





United States And Born have sent their replies and counter-proposals to the Russia which asked for greater guarantees on the presence of the troops of the Atlantic Pact close to its borders. Now the word goes back to again fly who will have talks with the French president in the coming days, Emmanuel Macronwith the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinkenand with the British Foreign Minister, Liz Truss. But the message sent by the coalition is clear: Ukraine must be able to choose its allies without any interference or external threat. We have provided “a serious diplomatic path to follow if Russia so wishes “, Blinken declared after announcing that the US ambassador had gone to the Moscow Foreign Ministry to deliver the answers requested by Vladimir Putin. But the line of the Alliance was made explicit by the NATO secretary general, Jens Stoltenbergduring an extraordinary press conference.

He did so by listing the three essential points for resuming a serious dialogue that leads to a de-escalation: “First of all – he began – we should re-establish our respective offices in Moscow and Brussels. Second, we should make full use of our current military communication channels for promote transparency and reduce the risks and also try to create a line of civil communication for emergencies“. Third point, “we should consult on ways to prevent accidents in the air and at sea and pledge again to fully comply with international commitments on chemical and biological weapons. Finally, we need to have a serious conversation about the arms controlincluding nuclear weapons and medium and short range weapons on the ground. These areas represent an agenda for meaningful dialogue. And I invited the allies and Russia to a series of meetings to address all these issues in more detail in the NATO-Russia Council. The allies are ready to meet as soon as possible “. And to the accusations of “provocations” launched by Moscow, he responded by recalling that the Moscow military are also in Belarusin Moldova and in Georgia: “Russia withdraw its troops from these countries and you initiate a serious de-escalation“, Was his appeal.

In the event that the talks fail, Stoltenberg later declared, answering questions from journalists, NATO is ready to increase its “Response force consisting of about 5,000 soldiers and currently led by the France, but other allies also contribute troops to this tool which can be deployed in a few days. Then we have additional troops that can be deployed at short notice. To deploy the resources of NATO or any element of the Response Force we need a decision of the North Atlantic Council. And that decision will be made, if necessary ”.

Meanwhile the United States they are preparing the one that has already been renamed ‘the mother of all sanctions’. A plan to economically hit the Russia in case of a new one invasion of Ukraine which, they hope to Washingtonfunctions primarily from deterrent against possible military action. The draft on which the negotiations began was presented by the chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, Bob Menendezand authorizes Joe Biden to hit financial officers and institutions with drastic measures. And it could also reach Vladimir Putin in person. This hypothesis has triggered the hard reaction of the Kremlinwith its spokesperson Dmitry Peskov who warned: in case of sanctions to the president, these will result “Politically painful” And “Destructive” for relations between Moscow and the West, adding that Russian law in principle prohibits senior officials of the country from owning assets abroad and that therefore the sanctions would not be “painful at all” for Putin. But Washington in a hurry, as they expect from the State Department “A possible use of military force” in Ukraine by Russia “by mid-February”.

The plan under discussion a Capitol Hill is getting a bipartisan consensus and yesterday evening President Biden did not rule out adopting personal sanctions against Putin, a move so far avoided by Washington: “This all depends on Putin, I don’t think even his parents know for sure what he will do – he said – To be honest, it’s a bit like reading tea leaves. Usually with a different leader, the very fact that he continues to amass forces on the border with Ukraine, from Belarus and all around, he would think ‘this means he intends to do something’. But when you look at his past behavior and what everyone is saying and what is happening, it all depends on his decision. “

Whoever speaks of “provocation” is also the Russian Foreign Minister, Serghei Lavrovwho speaking in front of the Dumathe Russian Parliament, said that in Ukraine the Atlanticist bloc is carrying out a “real provocation. Our Western colleagues are literally in a state of militarist frenzy“And they do “Hysterical statements”. “We are ready for anything – he concluded – We have never attacked anyone, it has always been us who have been attacked, and those who did it did not get away with it”. Andrei Turchaka senior Duma official, instead pushes for further militarization of the area: “In these conditions, Russia must provide the necessary assistance to the People’s Republics of Lugansk And Donetsk providing weapons to strengthen their defensive capabilities, ”he told public television microphones, adding that the Kiev authorities are“ preparing a military attack ”.