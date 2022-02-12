Ukraine, USA and Russia evacuate embassy staff in Kiev. The Farnesina to Italians: leave the country

The Madrid government is also inviting compatriots to leave Ukraine. This was reported by the Spanish media citing a statement from the Foreign Ministry. “Spaniards currently in the country are advised to seriously consider the possibility of temporarily leaving Ukraine through the commercial means available,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio has called a coordination meeting at the Crisis Unit of the Farnesina at 13.00 for developments on the situation in Ukraine. “In consideration of the current situation, as a precaution, fellow countrymen are invited to temporarily leave Ukraine with the commercial means available” reports the Crisis Unit of the Farnesina. During the coordination meeting on the situation in Ukraine chaired by Di Maio at the Farnesina, it was decided – in agreement with the European Union Embassies present in the country – to bring back non-essential personnel from our diplomatic headquarters in Kiev, who in any case it will remain fully operational.

Russian diplomatic staff in Ukraine would also start leaving the country to return to Russia. This was reported by Sputnik citing an “informed” source. “According to Ukrainian citizens, Russian diplomats and consular officials in Ukraine have started to leave for Russia” and “this, in particular, is testified by the difficulties for an appointment at the consulates and the embassy,” the source said.

Evacuation plan for Kiev

The government of Ukraine has asked its citizens to remain calm and avoid panic. “At the moment it is crucial to remain calm, united within the country, to avoid destabilizing actions that create panic”, reads a note from the Foreign Ministry. Kiev expresses surprise after the alarm raised by Washington regarding an imminent Russian invasion. “If anyone has additional information about an invasion on February 16, please inform the Ukrainian government,” said President Volodymyr Zelensky while speaking to reporters. The best friend of enemies is panic, added the Ukrainian president, who had previously issued calls not to further dramatize the situation.

Meanwhile, an evacuation plan for Kiev has been drawn up. The Kiev city services are working to prevent an emergency situation of a military nature. Kiev is a large metropolis and has an extensive and complex infrastructure of crucial support, the stable operation of which in an emergency situation is perhaps the most important task ”. According to a note, the mayor of Kiev, Vitaly Klichko, according to whom “an evacuation plan from the capital was approved”, with the “number of necessary means and safe areas to accommodate the transferred people”. Klichko spoke of “fuel reserves” and “electric generators installed to operate continuously in an emergency situation”.