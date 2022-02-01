Ukraine, USA: «Russia has sent a response on de-escalation». But Moscow denies

Russian Embassy in the US: “We will not stand at attention”

“We will not be careful to listen to the threats of US sanctions.” The Russian embassy in the US wrote it in a post on Facebook in which it reiterated that “it is Washington, not Moscow, that is causing tensions”.

The embassy recalled that it was the US that “encouraged the nationalist coup” in Kiev following which the population of Crimea was “threatened with extermination” and it is always the US that provides the Ukrainian authorities with “modern offensive weapons. which feed the will of the Zelensky government to resolve the Donbass problem by force ». “The movement of the armed forces of the Russian Federation on our territory is our sovereign right and does not threaten anyone,” the note added.

Blinken-Lavrov meeting awaited

Meanwhile, a meeting is scheduled for Tuesday 1 February between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov. The Russian response comes as the Biden administration continues to pressure the Kremlin to reduce the escalating crisis on the Ukrainian border, where some 100,000 Russian troops have amassed. Russia, however, has no intention of “backing down” in the face of the threat of US sanctions regarding the situation in Ukraine. The Russian embassy in the United States writes on its Facebook page, according to which Washington is generating the bilateral tensions. The agency Tass reports it. «The one who generates the tensions is not Moscow but Washington. We will not step back and remain on the alert, listening to the threats of US sanctions ”, he stresses.

Orban’s visit to Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin will welcome Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to Moscow on Tuesday for talks on a number of issues, including security in Europe. This was announced by the Kremlin. The meeting will be the first face-to-face conversation between the Russian president and the leader of a NATO member state since the escalation of tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine. Putin intends to talk to Orban about strengthening cooperation between the two countries in areas such as trade, energy and even culture, as anticipated by the Kremlin. Orban would also be interested in obtaining favorable Russian gas prices for Hungary during his meeting with Putin. Another topic of common interest concerns the expansion of the Hungarian nuclear power plant of Paks, which will be entrusted to the Russian nuclear company Rosatom. The start of the works has been postponed several times due to procedural problems.

US, via diplomatic families from Belarus



The United States, meanwhile, has ordered the families of US government employees stationed in Belarus to leave the Eastern European country, which is considered very close to Moscow after the recent joint military exercises. The US State Department also advised American citizens not to go to Belarus due, in particular, to the “risk of detention and the unusual and worrying Russian military presence along the border with Ukraine. The situation is unpredictable and tensions in the region have increased, ”adds US diplomacy.