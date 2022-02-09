Ukraine, Vestager: Nord Stream 2 has never been in the interest of the EU. Kiev: possible diplomatic solution

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Commission enters with a straight leg on the weight of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the mediation on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. “We have never been of the opinion that Nord Stream 2 was in the interest of Europe,” said the vice president of the EU Commission Margarethe Vestager, speaking to some German newspapers including Handelsblatt and die Zeit. “That was absolutely clear from the start,” she adds. Vestager also contradicts the opinion that the pipeline can help reduce the price of gas: «The price does not depend on how the gas is transported, but on the contract with the supplier. The crisis prolongs the stalemate in refueling and this is completely atypical. It seems that the situation is regulated politically and not by the market ».

Foreign Minister of Ukraine: possibility of diplomatic solution

Meanwhile, contacts and diplomatic work between leaders continue to try to stem the crisis. “Today there are real possibilities for a diplomatic solution,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during a joint press point in Kiev with his Spanish counterpart, José Manuel Albares. The situation is “tense, but under control” “, continued the Ukrainian minister, underlining that the sanctions prepared by the European Union and the United States in the event of a Russian invasion, and that” provide for unprecedented decisions, very painful for Moscow ” , are an important deterrent. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is less optimistic: «We are in a very difficult situation», he said, adding that we are working «for a political solution, but we must also prepare ourselves in the event of a possible military aggression».

Biden will speak “soon” with Macron

The US president, Joe Biden, will speak “soon” again with Emmanuel Macron on the crisis unfolding on the borders with Ukraine. Macron is carving out a leading role in the ongoing mediations between Moscow and Washington and seems to have obtained reassurance from Putin after the face to face in the Kremlin on February 7. A French official, later denied, stated that Putin was open to the hypothesis of a de-escalation in Eastern Europe.

“We are and will remain in close contact with our French counterparts at different levels,” said White House spokesperson Jen Psaki, adding that Biden “has spoken with President Macron twice in the last week” and to expect that “soon »Will have a new contact. The United States, she insisted, maintain “and are encouraged by any diplomatic effort”, even if “we cannot control what Russia will do next”. “What we can do, and what I think President Macron played a role in yesterday, is to make it clear to our allies and partners – he added – that there will be enormous consequences if Putin decides to further invade Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the White House has approved a Pentagon plan to help Americans in Ukraine should Russia attack. The Wall Street Journal reports it citing some sources. The plan foresees that around 1,800 troops of the 82nd Airborne Corps in Poland will begin in the next few days to prepare checkpoints, camps equipped with tents and temporary shelter facilities on the Polish border with Ukraine. The military is not allowed to enter Ukraine and will not evacuate or conduct air missions from within Ukraine. The plan would be outlined to try to avoid the chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan