Ukraine, via US and British citizens. “Possible attack during the Olympics” – Corriere.it

from



Boris Johnson: «I fear for the safety of Europe». The EU finalizes the package of sanctions: stop operations for five Russian banks in the event of invasion

Britain invites its compatriots to leave Ukraine, as will the United States within 24-48 hours. The military and diplomatic tension at the borders of the country is not abating and American sources continue to believe that an invasion by the Russian troops massed on the borders is possible.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson goes so far as to tell Western allies to “fear for the safety of Europe”, as confirmed by Downing Street. The British Foreign Ministry has warned compatriots not to go to Ukraine, inviting local citizens to leave the country as long as there is availability of means.

And alarming assessments of the situation continue to arrive from the United States. After having in turn invited its citizens to leave Ukraine, Washington believes that an attack by the Russian side is possible even with the Olympic Games underway, therefore, in the very short term: this was confirmed by the secretary of defense and national security. Jake Sullivan; the invasion would start from the sky under any pretext. Sullivan himself points out that Biden could talk to Putin again. A new confrontation with the Kremlin leader was instead announced for tomorrow by Emmanuel Macron; the Elysée announced it.

«I want to be clear – continued Sullivan -: we are not saying that a final decision has been taken by President Putin. What we are saying is that we have a sufficient level of concern based on what we are seeing on the ground and what our intelligence analysts have learned, that we are sending this clear message and that it remains a message that we have been sending for a while. ‘ of time. And it is, yes, it is an urgent message because we are in a pressing situation ».

In the meantime, Europe is fine-tuning the sanctions that will have to be applied in the event of a military attack. In the afternoon, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had a video conference conversation with US President Biden. The goal is to define an “effective” as well as “unitary” response. The retaliation also includes the exclusion of the five largest Russian banks from business with the West. The energy sector is not excluded even if it would be a lever of last resort since using it would produce very damaging economic effects for European importers of Russian gas, Germany and Italy in the first place.

Line married by the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, today during the videoconference summit: “The scenario represented and confirmed the need to ensure a firm posture of deterrence, keeping open the dialogue with Moscow also to implement the Minsk agreements. The examination of the sanctions that would be adopted in the event of an attack on the territorial integrity of Ukraine was deepened. Draghi supports the opportunity for serious sanctions, while continuing to hope for a useful dialogue ».