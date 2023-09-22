Ukraine violation likely to be met with tough Russian counterattack: analysts

Soldiers of the Ukrainian army’s 47th Brigade with a Leopard 2 tank in the disputed Zaporizhzhia Oblast on September 16, 2023. Anadolu Agency/Vincenzo Circosta/Getty Images

Ukraine breached Russia’s defensive line on Wednesday and was able to deploy vehicles through it.

It was a significant achievement, but analysts said Russia would respond with a tough counterattack.

Even if Ukraine holds, it still has more defenses to overcome, they noted.

Russia will strike hard and fast in a counterattack against Ukrainian troops who breached its main defensive line with armored vehicles this week, analysts told Insider.

Ukraine took a big step forward on Wednesday, apparently overcoming a fierce defensive line in the country’s south with vehicles for the first time.

Ukraine broke into the area near the village of Verbove in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region. It was a big dent in the so-called “Surovikin Line”, but there are still more layers of defense to go through.

Ukraine still has a tough fight ahead, war experts told Insider.

Marina Mirón, a researcher at the Department of War Studies at King’s College London, was one of them.

“It’s about a mile to the village of Verbove, which means Ukrainian soldiers will have to cross open fields and face Russian artillery and drone fire,” he told Insider.

“So it will be very difficult for the Ukrainians. It remains to be seen if they can get there and consolidate their position to push back the Russians.”

Russia has already deployed units to combat the counteroffensive by firing on the flanks of Ukrainian troops, who were suffering heavy casualties, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

“We are advancing,” an unnamed Ukrainian officer involved in the fighting told the outlet. “We are destroying them. But the price…”

Franz-Stefan Gady, a former fellow at the Institute for International Strategic Studies, told Insider that Ukraine needed to protect its flanks to prevent Russia from cutting off its advance.

“I think ultimately it will come down to ammunition reserves and availability,” he said.

“And in that sense, we don’t really have a good picture of which of the two sides is going to have problems with attrition because it is still a fight dominated by attrition,” he said.

Gady was reluctant to say whether the breach would become a breakthrough, as was defense analyst Michael Kofman, who also spoke to Insider.

Kofman is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and one of the war’s leading commentators.

“Current progress through the second line, outside of Verbove, is unclear and it is too early to say that a gap has become a breakthrough,” Kofman told Insider.

Despite this, Russia should still be worried, said one final analyst, Johan Huovinen of the Swedish Defense University.

“This is the first big crack in their defense…of course the Russians should be worried,” he said.

Russia, for its part, has denied that any progress has been made. An official quoted by state agency RIA Novosti said Ukraine had tried to breach Russian lines but was forced to withdraw.