Ukraine, “war” and “invasion”: words also banned by the United Nations

In an email addressed to staff, the UN communications department instructed employees on how to describe the situation in Ukraine: the indication is to use “conflict” or “military offensive” and NOT “war” or “invasion”. The newspaper reports it Irish Times. The UN staff were also asked to avoid publishing the Ukrainian flag on the web, not only through official websites and social networks but also with their personal profiles. The communication policy was explained in the email as a way to avoid the “reputation risk“of the organization.

“This is an important reminder to us that like international officialswe have the responsibility to be fair“The email reads.” There is a serious possibility of risk to our reputation that has been reported by senior officials recently. “A decision to avoid exposing oneself and offending Russia, a powerful member state that holds a of the five permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council.

In Russia officials and the press cannot make use of the word “invasion” from the start. The Kremlin’s preferred term is “special military operation”and Vladimir Putin’s regime has resorted to strong means to enforce this language at the national level: the new law on fake news imposes prison sentences of up to 15 years for anyone who spreads news deemed “false”, thousands of people have been arrested for after protesting the war, several independent local broadcasters were shut down and the international media blacked out.