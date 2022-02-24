Ukraine War: Russia has invaded the Chernobyl nuclear exclusion zone and fighting is taking place, says Kiev | Vladimir Putin | Donbas | Luhansk | Donetsk | WORLD

Russian troops have invaded Ukrainian territory in the exclusion zone of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Anton Gueraschenko, adviser to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, reported today. Ukraine.

“The National Guard, which is in charge of guaranteeing the security of radioactive discharge deposits, is fighting with all its might,” he wrote in a statement.

The official warned that if the deposits with radioactive remains are damaged, “nuclear dust can spread throughout the territory of Ukraine, Belarus and the countries of the European Union.”

The exclusion zone Chernobylwhich is separated from Belarusian territory by the Prípyat River, which gives its name to the city where the workers of the Soviet plant lived, has been patrolled for weeks by the Ukrainian National Guard.

The territory of Ukraine and Belarus were the most affected by the radioactive cloud caused by the largest nuclear catastrophe in history that occurred on April 26, 1986.

In anticipation of a possible attack, last Friday the Ukrainian authorities suspended tourist trips to the area of Chernobyla very popular destination among foreign tourists in recent years.

Ukraine and NATO had denounced that the “Allied Determination-2022” maneuvers between Russia and Belarus held on the territory of the latter country were, in fact, preparations for an invasion.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army, Valeri Zaluzhni, denounced today that four ballistic missiles had been launched from Belarusian territory.

The Ukrainian Border Service this morning denounced attacks with heavy weapons from Belarusian territory, which was vehemently denied by the president of that country, Alexandr Lukashenko.

“You scoundrels! Our troops have no part in this operation,” he said.

“It is a declaration of war on Europe”

the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskydenounced that the Russian incursion into the exclusion zone of the nuclear power plant Chernobyl it is “a declaration of war against all of Europe”.

“The Russian occupation forces are trying to take over the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 does not repeat itself.” Zelensky wrote on his Twitter account.

Zelensky added: “This is a declaration of war against all of Europe.”

