Ukraine warns of the presence of eight Russian missile cruisers in the Black Sea

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has warned of the presence of up to eight Russian Armed Forces missile cruisers in the Black Sea, the scene a few days ago of the sinking of the ship ‘Moskva’the flagship of the Russian naval fleet.

This was announced on Monday by the spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, Oleksander Motuzianik, who estimated the number of missiles deployed in the eight Russian vessels present in the Black and Azov seas at 58.

“Enemy naval groups in the Black and Azov seas continue to isolate the area from hostilities, carry out reconnaissance and provide fire support to their troops on the coast,” Motuzianik explained during the latest briefing by the Ukrainian military authorities, reports the Ukrinform agency.

“I would like to point out that, according to our Intelligence, there are currently eight cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea”, for a “current total of 58 missiles”, Motuzianik detailed.

The Russian maneuvers in that part of the country respond to the attempts of the president, Vladimir Putin, to close Ukraine the possibility of accessing the sea and to create a corridor that joins the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk with the Crimean peninsula, also under the Russian umbrella.