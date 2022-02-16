Ukraine, where have the pacifists gone? And the flags? Yesterday I hung one in my house

In recent days I wrote to a friend of Ukrainian journalist colleague: “I feel helpless but not at all indifferent, what can I do?”. The answer was: “You can help Ukrainian soldiers with a donation” and attached the link to do it. Nothing more concrete but nothing further from my pacifist ideas. I replied: “I am always against violence”. And she: “Can we defend ourselves? The violence we didn’t start it. Sorry Alex but you are hypocritical ”.

My friend’s words didn’t leave me alone. I who have been a conscientious objector, who believe in article 11 of our Constitution, who are against the so-called armed banks, how can I support the Ukrainian army? Yet perhaps I am a hypocrite because I speak from my comfortable studio without any fear, without fearing for my life. I am reminded of the words of Don Tonino Bello in his letter “To those responsible for the war in the former Yugoslavia”. The bishop with the wooden cross and the mother’s ring wrote: “Where would you like your name to be read in the book of the history of humanity in future years: in the book of life or death?”.

Read Also Ukraine, the stories of Italians who do not want to return: “We are facing a political psychosis. Restaurants and theaters in Kiev full ”. “But I booked a ticket anyway”

But where have the pacifists, Catholics and non-Catholics, gone today? A little more than two hours from our house an unprecedented war is about to break out and no one is seen in the square. There is no demonstration, no garrison. Not a debate in Parliament. Not a peace flag hanging on the balconies. Yesterday I decided to go back and put it on the window of my house. A small, perhaps useless gesture, but think if millions of Italians did it: they would wake up our politics committed to looking at its navel. The Italians, from the parties to the base, to the people they seem anesthetized from the debate on the 5 Stars, from the Italian song festival, from football. Ukrainian women have been in our homes for years looking after our elders; to dust our homes but most of those who welcome them seem not to hear the desperate voices of their relatives.

Three years ago I visited Ukraine: a country with a capital, Kiev, which is opulent, fascinating, attractive. A drop in an ocean of despair. I will never forget the orphanages, the face of that little girl who, before I left her, took me by the hand to take me to play with her. These days I ask myself: where will she be? What will become of her? Here, I believe that you serve first of all a pacifist mobilization. We cannot stand and watch our rulers motionless: if there are dead we will be as guilty as they are. We put the flag of peace on our windows, those of the municipalities, of the schools. Don Tonino Bello, at the time of the war in the former Yugoslavia made a courageous choice: he organized a people’s march in the heart of the war, in Sarajevo. Today nobody will go to Kiev but let’s wake up, let’s mobilize!