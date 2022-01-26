Ukraine, White House sources: “Possible invasion soon”. Biden: “Huge consequences for the world”

The situation in Ukraine really looks like it is on the verge of disaster. Sources in the White House announce a possible “invasion of Ukraine soon”. “An invasion could have enormous consequences for the world,” said US President Biden, who added: “We will be able to move some troops, but not to Ukraine.” The president then threatened “personal sanctions against Putin”.

Ukrainian authorities announced that they had dismantled a criminal network that was preparing attacks to “destabilize” the country on behalf of Moscow. “The organizers of the gang were preparing a series of armed attacks against infrastructure,” Kiev intelligence said in a statement, claiming that the group was “coordinated” by “Russian special services”.

In a television interview Ictv In Kiev, reported by the Interfax agency, the Ukrainian defense minister, Alexei Reznikov, said this morning that “there is currently no” threat of invasion of Ukraine by Russia. “There are risky scenarios, they are possible in terms of probability in the future,” added Reznikov.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron will have a talk on the situation in Ukraine “before the end of the week,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today, after Macron said yesterday he wanted to present a series of proposals to encourage de-escalation.

Meanwhile, international efforts are intensifying to find a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis as tensions on the ground skyrocket. NATO takes a step forward and strengthens the contingent in Eastern Europe, with a slew of allied countries announcing the dispatch of men and vehicles, including ships and fighters. It is the first concrete reaction of the Atlantic Pact to the deterioration of the Ukrainian crisis, beyond the support for Kiev. The US is also evaluating the displacement of troops in the Baltic (we are talking about 5,000 soldiers, which can be increased if necessary) and the Pentagon has put 8,500 soldiers on alert, while President Joe Biden has called the European leaders – including Mario Draghi – for a round of consultations. Dangerous winds of war are blowing in Eastern Europe, and the increasingly harsh back-and-forth between Washington and Moscow threatens to precipitate things.

Thus, if for America “it is clear that the Russians have no intention now of reducing tensions”, with thousands of troops deployed on the Ukrainian border, on the other hand the Kremlin lashes out against the Alliance, guilty in its opinion of heighten them, the tensions, with “hysterical announcements”. “Russia cannot ignore NATO’s activities,” thundered Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov. “And the risk of the Ukrainian armed forces staging provocations in the Donbass is now higher,” he commented. All while in Brussels the 27 EU foreign ministers seek “coordination” on the line to be taken with Moscow, beyond the promise of “unity” and firmness in the event of an invasion; and the Russians maliciously let it be known that Vladimir Putin heard Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel in a phone call in which he discussed “the further coordination of the actions of the two countries in the international arena” as part of their “strategic partnership”.

Hovering is the threat leaked in recent days of possible Russian “military missions” abroad – for example in Cuba and Venezuela – if the United States had increased the pressure. What is certain is that the tension is very high. Marines have strengthened security at the US embassy in Keiv against the backdrop of growing tensions with Moscow. According to Pentagon data, up to 30 September there were 30 marines stationed in Ukraine, almost all – if not all – guaranteeing the security of the American diplomatic headquarters. The US yesterday announced the evacuation of the families of diplomats stationed in Ukraine, a measure in part closely copied by Great Britain and Australia. The EU, on this point, dances on its own. “Let’s not dramatize the situation”, commented European High Representative Josep Borrell before the start of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, adding that “the EU will not withdraw its diplomatic staff from Ukraine”. Secretary of State Blinken connected by video conference to the Council, following the Washington line of “nothing about Europe without the Europeans”, which in recent weeks has marked intense diplomatic work between the two sides of the Atlantic, both between NATO partner and between EU member states. The mantra is that of “unity” against Moscow’s overt strategy of “splitting” the Western front.

In any case, the hidden signals multiply. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, for example, met with UK Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss in Brussels. London, on the other hand, is taking on an increasingly independent and extremist role towards Russia, to the jubilation of Eastern European countries – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has returned to warn Vladimir Putin that the invasion of Ukraine would be “A disastrous step, practically another Chechnya”. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has instead announced an additional round of financial aid to Ukraine of “1.2 billion euros”.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky thanked but at the same time urged the EU to maintain “unity” (again this word) of all 27 in defense of the “sovereignty and territorial integrity” of his country. The key is sore, because we can already see some cracks in the heralded granite European position. Not surprisingly, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will speak with Emmanuel Macron tomorrow, with the latter announcing that in the next few days he will propose to the Tsar a “de-escalation path” on the Ukrainian crisis. We will see how successful it is. Of course, Borrell reassured him, “if diplomacy fails, we are at an advanced point in the development of our response, which will be rapid and coordinated, not only at the EU level but from an international point of view”. These are the infamous unprecedented sanctions against Moscow on which Borrell himself, for the moment, has invoked “discretion” to preserve “their effectiveness”.