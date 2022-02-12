Ukraine, winds of war. Russia withdraws diplomats, USA: “Attack on February 16”

Kiev, February 12, 2022 – Twenty’s war on Ukraine. After United States and Great BritainAustralia, New Zealand, Belgium and Germany also invite their citizens to leave the country overlooking the Black Sea and they advise against travel. The fear of a possible invasion by the Russia it alarms the Western powers and gradually the list of countries gets longer until it is understood Italy and all member states of the European Union.

On the other hand, according to the CIA, the attack by the beyond 100 thousand Russian soldiers crowded on the border could taken on February 16, that is, next Wednesday. And the US State Department has already ordered the departure of most American employees “non-emergency” embassy in Kiev. So from tomorrow consular services at the diplomatic mission will be suspended and a small consular presence will be maintained in Lviv, to deal with emergencies.

“The persistent threat of military action” also worries the United States, which is trying to push for a diplomatic resolution of the crisis. Today the US secretary of state Antony Blinken spoke by telephone with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. According to reports from Moscow, the Russian minister highlighted how the United States and the EU have “ignored” the requests of Moscow on security, arguing that Washington’s claims of a possible invasion are “provocations” and a way of doing anti-Russian “propaganda”.

And a telephone comparison at the initiative of the United States among the presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin.

The new moves of Russia

Of “White House hysteria ” also spoke the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, according to which “the Anglo-Americans want a war”. In the meantime, however, you have made it known that the staff of Russian embassies and consulates in Ukraine will be reduced. The spokesperson spoke of “optimization”, explaining that Moscow fears “possible provocations by the Kiev regime or by third countries”. The Ministry of Defense, on the other hand, announced that this morning the Russian navy he started exercises on a large scale in the Black Sea moving 30 ships from Sevastopol and Novorossiysk. The aim “is to defend the coast of the Crimean peninsula, the bases of the Black Sea and the economic sector of the country from possible military threats”.

Kiev invites the pulp to calm

But the Ukrainian authorities have appealed to their citizens for calm, asking them not to panic over growing concerns about a possible, imminent Russian invasion. “At the moment it is extremely important stay calmremain united and consold ourselves within the country, avoid destabilizing actions and those that sow panic “, said the Foreign Ministry in a statement.

The Farnesina also invited the Italians to leave Ukraine. And during the coordination meeting on the crisis chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio, it was decided – in agreement with the European Union Embassies present in the country – to bring back the non-essential staff of our diplomatic headquarters in Kiev, which will remain fully operational in any case