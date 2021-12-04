Ukraine, Wp: Russia plans blitz with 175,000 soldiers – Last Hour

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, DEC 04 – The Kremlin is planning an offensive in Ukraine on several fronts early next year using 100 battalion tactical groups with an estimated number of 175,000 soldiers, along with armored vehicles, artillery and more equipment. The Washington Post writes, citing US executives and unclassified American intelligence documents, including satellite images. Documents showing the massing of Russian forces in four places along the Ukrainian border and the current presence of 50 battalion tactical groups.



“The Russian plans foresee a military offensive against Ukraine in early 2022 with a scale of forces double the one we saw last spring during the Russian rapid exercises near the Ukrainian borders,” confided an administration executive below. anonymity. “The plans involve the extended movement of 100 battalion tactical groups with an estimated number of up to 175,000 troops, along with armored vehicles, artillery and other equipment,” he added. However, the US estimates that Moscow currently has 70,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, against the approximately 94,000 reported by Kiev. The warning from the American 007 comes on the eve of the upcoming virtual summit between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin. (HANDLE).

