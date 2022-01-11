Ukraine: Zelensky calls for a new Moscow-Paris-Berlin – World summit

President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for the convening of a new summit with France, Germany and Russia to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. “It is time to substantially agree on the end of the conflict and we are ready to take the necessary decisions during a new summit of the leaders of the four countries,” Zelensky said in a statement following a meeting with European diplomats.

Sherman: ‘On Russia we work in parallel with partners’ – The United States is committed to working in parallel with our allies and partners to urge de-escalation and respond to the security crisis caused by Russia. “US Undersecretary Wendy Sherman, now in Brussels, writes on Twitter. Sherman he then met with NATO secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, “in view of tomorrow’s Russia-NATO council” recalling “the unwavering” US support for Ukraine.

EU: ‘We are actors in the Ukrainian crisis, Europe is not absent’ – “The European Union supports Ukraine in this crisis in many ways, both on the energy front, by supporting its economy, and with its policy of sanctions against Russia. Both the president and the High Representative they have been on a visit to Ukraine and our position is that Europe, including through its member states, is already one of the actors involved in the issue of the crisis and will continue to be so “. A spokesman for the European Commission said this in response to a question about Europe’s absence from the negotiations between the US and Russia.

Nyt, Russia begins to place helicopters – The number of Russian soldiers on the border with Ukraine has remained stable in recent weeks (around 100,000), despite US intelligence forecasts of an increase, but American leaders contacted by the New York Times and protected from anonymity say that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has begun to take some steps to transfer military helicopters to the site: a possible sign that plans for an attack continue despite talks in Europe with the US, NATO and the OSCE. The Russians have reportedly deployed attack and transport helicopters which, along with ground attack fighters, would be a crucial advantage for Moscow should Putin decide to invade Ukraine. According to the same sources, the weather variant could affect the timing of a possible blitz: so far in many areas of Ukraine there has been a milder winter than usual and Putin could be forced to postpone the hypothetical offensive until the ground, at the moment. still muddy, it does not freeze, facilitating the movement of troops and vehicles.

Khrushcheva, Putin’s goal is not invasion – For Nina Khrushcheva (granddaughter of the late former USSR president Nikita Khrushchev), analyst, writer and professor of international relations at The New School University in New York, the hypothesis of an invasion of Ukraine by Russia is not credible : “It is a thesis that is part of the Anglo-Saxon propaganda narrative and of a part of the West, very simplistic” he explains in an interview with La Stampa. Let’s imagine “that the Russians enter Ukraine and find themselves up against almost 45 million people by whom they are mostly hated, with a regular army ready to oppose them and US armed resistance determined to make the trench hell – he adds -. What do they do? They have to mobilize almost all the forces they have at their disposal to defeat the Ukrainians. That is an invasion like that of Nazi Germany “. Putin “is certainly not a good character, he likes the risk, but every risk he takes is calculated. This responds to a series of statements made by the West and by Ukraine itself, such as the enlargement of NATO to the East, to which he responds by demonstrating that he is ready to respond. He creates the case as a negotiating lever “. The US administration, on the other hand, “wants to show that they are ready to punish Putin, to develop sanctions and beat the Kremlin if necessary. All to strengthen their influence, I believe it is ‘policy’, not Joe Biden’s meal. , but some areas of the White House and the political establishment “.