Ukraine, Zelensky insists: “NATO membership is a guarantee of security”. Scholz: “It’s not on the agenda”. Lavrov opens to an agreement: “There is a chance”

There Germany throws yet another warning a flywhile theUkraine back to ask for annexation to the Born which would risk causing the conflict. A story, that of the entry of Kiev into the Atlantic pact, which “It’s not agenda” according to Berlin. It’s a new day of long-distance fighting, mutual accusationsthreats and contemporaries attempts to open on the Ukrainian front. The crisis between the president’s country Volodymyr Zelensky and the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putincontinues in what increasingly resembles a collective hysteria of world leaders, between conflicting statements, changes of position and a dialogue that fails to start. The latest news came from bilateral of Kiev between the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and Zlensky himself. The first has returned to promise that any attack of the Russia would lead to “severe sanctions that we have carefully prepared and that we can implement at any time”, while his counterpart returns to say that entry into NATO “Would guarantee our safety”recalling that “the security of Ukraine is there safety of Europe “. To these words, from Moscow, comes the indirect response of Putin who condemns once again the expansion to the East of NATO, defined “Infinite and dangerous”. But the question of Ukraine’s entry into NATO is currently “not on the agenda,” said Scholz, believing it is therefore strange for Russia to act as if it were.

Putin’s offspring undermine what appeared to be an opening to dialogue by the foreign minister, Serghej Lavrovwho, speaking directly with the Russian president in a televised meeting, said they are there “Chance” to find a agreement With the’West on Ukraine: “As foreign minister I must say that there is always a chance to solve the problems that need to be solved,” he said, adding that the opportunities for dialogue “are not exhausted”. Today and tomorrow this opportunity will have the German Chancellor who will participate in the most anticipated meeting on Tuesday, the one in fly with Putin: a bilateral one of extreme importance given that these are two countries lined up on opposite fronts but which maintain close business relationships and economic and sharing the pipeline project Nord Stream 2whose stop has been used since Atlanticist block as possible retaliation in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Scholz said however that “a new one military aggression it will have serious consequences for Russia ”.

Me too’European Unionaccording to anonymous sources close to the dossier who cite the latest updates of the intelligencespeculates that an impending invasion could only be one bluff from Moscow to raise the pressure on the Western bloc: “We see that there are no signs of de-escalation. But we do not know if the decision has already been taken by Russia or if Moscow is bluffing “, they said explaining that the Union” must remain fully committed to pursuing the diplomatic effort although we know it is difficult ”. Brussels however, she went to work in the event of an invasion and refugee flows from Ukraine, preparing a plan ad hoc also to help the countries of first arrival. “We are working for Union support on the border with Ukraine and I am urging everyone to be there solidarity by member countries “.

Even the foreign minister Luigi Di Maio on Tuesday he will travel to Kiev to try to bring Italy’s contribution to de-escalation, therefore Wednesday will see Lavrov, as announced by the Russian counterpart himself. Despite warnings of a possible imminent attack, the Farnesina makes it known that “we cannot give up a extreme attempt to understand if a political and diplomatic negotiation can still avoid a massive use of arms ”, according to reports Republic. The head of the Farnesina has been following the evolution of the crisis for days with his main collaborators: the secretary general of the ministry, the head of the cabinet, the directors of political affairs are in constant contact with the American colleagues and Europeans to update their ratings.

The finance ministers of G7 meanwhile, they promise harsh repercussions on Moscow in the event of an invasion: “Our immediate priority is to support efforts to reduce the escalation of the situation” around Ukraine, “however we reiterate that, in particular, any further military aggression by Russia against Ukraine will be greeted with a quick answer, coordinated and decisive. We are ready to collectively impose economic sanctions and financial ones that will have massive and immediate consequences on the Russian economy ”, reads a note released by the British government. “The continuous military upgrade Russian on the borders of Ukraine – the text continues – is a cause for grave concern ”.

Monday morning it seemed that theUkraine had decided to take the first concrete step to avoid amilitary escalation at its borders. The Ambassador of Kiev to Great Britain, Vadym Prystaikointerviewed by Bbc he stated that the government of the Eastern European country is considering whether give up on pursuing plans for NATO membership to avoid conflict. Fears of new clashes (and new deaths) near the disputed areas or, even, of unrest that could lead to overthrow of the executive they could then bring the president’s country Volodymyr Zelensky to give up their Atlanticist aspirations, in what would be a huge concession to Russia from Vladimir Putinworried, as they have repeatedly repeated since Kremlinfrom the advance towards the east of the troops and the influence of the Atlantic Pact. But to cool the enthusiasm comes a declaration from the government of Kiev, according to which the words of the Ukrainian ambassador in London were “Taken out of context”. It is “crucial” for Ukraine to have one “Security guarantee” and “the best guarantee would be immediate NATO membership,” the ministry said.

For his part, the spokesman for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskovsaid relations between Moscow and Washington are at one “Very low level”. There are some channels of dialogue, he said in statements to the Russian media reported by the Bbc, but when it comes to “bilateral relations, we can only speak in the negative. We are at a very, very low point ”. The presidents of the two countries “are talking, there is dialogue on other fronts”, Peskov said, stating that this is a positive aspect “because only a couple of years ago there was no dialogue, there were no contacts from the gender”.

Meanwhile, US intelligence has revised upwards the presence of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine: they are 130 thousandand no longer 100 thousand, the military who Washington estimates that they were sent by the Kremlin to the gates of the country and ready to take action in the event of a military escalation. Even if yesterday, as for all the past weeks, Maria Zakharovaspokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, reiterated that Russia has no intention of invading Ukraine.