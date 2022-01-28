Ukraine: Zelensky urges the West not to create panic – Last Hour

(ANSA) – KIEV, JAN 28 – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the West not to unleash “panic” in the crisis with Russia. Zelensky’s speech comes after the phone call with US President Joe Biden, with the latter mentioning “the concrete possibility that the Russians will invade Ukraine in February”.



"The greatest risk for Ukraine is internal destabilization" rather than the threat of a Russian invasion, Zelensky said in a press conference with foreign media. The priority, he stressed, is "to stabilize our economy". "The probability of the attack" by the Russians "exists, it has not disappeared, and it was no less serious in 2021", but "we do not see a greater escalation than last year", assured Zelensky. While instead, if you listen to the international media and "even respected heads of state", it seems "that there is already a war" throughout the country, "that there are troops advancing in the streets. But this is not the case", he pointed out. . "This panic, how much does it cost our country?" Asked the Ukrainian leader.


