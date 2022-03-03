Ukraine’s ‘digital weapon’ on the war board to resist Russian invasion

The Russian invasion of Ukraine it has become the first hybrid war in history where not only cybersecurity is part of the ‘new’ weaponry to defeat the enemy. In addition to the classic battles on land, sea and air, the melee confrontation in the cyber field is now added.

A disruptive element bursts onto the game board in this first war conflict of the digital age. The cryptocurrency market stands these days on a testing ground for a technology that empowers the user against governments and regulatory entities and that emerged as a civil response to the mistrust generated by banks after the 2008 financial crisis.

With military intervention and geopolitical tensions as a backdrop, the universe crypto Test your potential in a conflict broadcast almost in real time by social networks and the media and puts its lights, but also its shadows, before the mirror.

Are cryptocurrencies Russia’s refuge to circumvent its disconnection from the SWIFT system? Will the aid sent to Ukraine serve in bitcoin to mitigate the suffering of the population? Will there be a turn back in the market crypto after the armed intervention?

D+I has spoken with financial experts and leading Spanish startups in this ‘alternative’ market and the diagnosis is consistent: the bitcoin and other digital currencies such as ethereum will be crucial to Ukraine’s resistance, however, its usefulness in Russia as a maneuver to circumvent sanctions and its disconnection SWIFT is more difficult to verify. At least in the short term.

Damage caused by the impact of a missile against the television tower in Kiev. PHOTO: Reuters.



Even so, the sources consulted are categorical. Just as the pandemic acted as an accelerator for digital transformation and technological advances, the war between Russia and Ukraine will be a catalyst for market use of bitcoin and other digital currencies. “There will be no return to the starting point,” they insist.

“I’m not so sure that can take refuge 100% in the world crypto. It could operate without filters or limitations from government agencies thanks to the power of the blockchain and decentralization, but I don’t see that, as of today, it will have a very long journey”, alleges Angel Luis Quesada, CEO of Onyze.

“Sooner or later those transactions in crypto assets would go through digital asset providers (Virtual Asset Services Providers (VASP) which, surely, we would be forced to block or freeze as we are regulated companies that we must comply with local regulations,” he adds.

Even so, the sources affect the verifiable call effect in Russia of the cryptoactive market due to the encirclement of the West, which establishes a turning point towards greater use of this technology based on the blockchain and in the trust between the parties that submit to it.

“It is possible that the Putin government and its related companies use cryptocurrencies and some disreputable digital currency exchange platforms based in Russia, to circumvent international sanctions and thus obtain alternative financing that escapes US control. and the EU,” says Javier Pastor, director of communication and institutional relations at Bit2Me.

Russia: lack of real integration in its economy

In the background lies lack of market maturity and penetration crypto in the economic system of Russia, despite being one of the countries with the greatest acceptance of this technology – it is estimated that there are more than 17,000 million dollars in digital currencies.

“If the user wants to collect their bitcoin, You have to resort to a bank transfer. This technology is not yet so developed that everyone can operate in bitcoin. They are going to have to change them to dollars or euros. At least to solve their most immediate problems. I don’t know how they are going to do it in Russia,” he says. Jorge Soriano, co-founder and CEO of Criptanstartup owned by Juan Roig’s investment company.

“Russia will not be able to buy as many bitcoin How I wish. And besides, even if he had them, could not prevent the bleeding that the ruble suffers because its currency is compared based on the dollar or the euro”, points out Ángel Luis Quesada, from Onyze.

In any case, the real impact of digital assets among the Ukrainian population seems much more consolidated as a practical example of the empowerment that this decentralized currency grants to the user.

Ukraine, a more verifiable success story

“Bitcoin and ether are being used for donate money to associations and NGOs that support Ukraine“, indicates Javier Pastor from Bit2Me.

Not only for solidarity or social purposes. Also many Ukrainian citizens are dealing with the lack of cash and the fragility of their banks to flee from barbarism in your country with your cryptocurrencies on your mobile.

“If you send them a million euros, the Ukrainian bank does not give it to them, but if you send them a million euros through bitcointhey do have it. Then it would be necessary to see how they can be removed, but those crypto assets are already theirs, they can operate online,” clarifies the person in charge of Onyze.

“Furthermore, as the entities that do that conversion of bitcoin to the euro or to the local currency are not prohibited in the case of Ukraine, not so with Russia, there are no problems on the part of the receiver”, says Quesada.

In the background of this financial process emerges the verification of a new financial market based on digital assets that are beyond the control of regulatory entities where, according to the experts consulted, a confrontation of forces with the traditional financial system is not ruled out, albeit circumscribed to the cyber field.

A building burns in Kiev as a result of the Russian military attack. PHOTO: Reuters.



That’s how he holds it Gilberto Carrasquero, lawyer MBA Stanford, MPA Harvard, Wall St. Veteran and Endeavor Mentor. “The ecosystem blockchain and the decentralization of finances is the most disruptive technological element in the history of the last hundred years. Nothing is going to change the world anymore,” he argues to D+I.

“The centrality of managing the power of money is going to be atomized. The banks are going to lose vigor, the policies of the States are going to weaken, and that transit will not take place in peace. There will be a ‘financial war’ and it will be escalated,” says the financial expert.

Process catalyst already underway

Carrasquero defends that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine contributes to accelerating a scenario that, in the same way, was going to take place in the field of cryptocurrencies.

“It’s a catalyst of processes that were also going to happen. The moment central banks respond to monetary policies based on political decisions, there will always be the threat of inflation and people will want to go to an alternative market where this inflation does not exist.”

“For the crypto-anarchists This war is a clear example of the potential of the bitcoin. But it is still very utopian unfortunately. His philosophy is to democratize everyone’s access to this technology, making it free and independent; It can be used for both good and evil and does not depend on third parties,” says the CEO of Onyze.

In fact, the role of cryptocurrencies in alleviating the suffering of the people of Ukraine can contribute to changing the image – in many cases, in a negative sense – generated by the bitcoin and his identification with speculation, drug trafficking or the financing of terrorist groups.

‘Bitcoin’, beyond an investment asset

However, these technologies still under development have limitations in their use that have not yet been resolved. “The same problems that the cryptocurrency accounts of the Putin Government have They will be borne by the Russians who also have these digital assets, a civilian population that will directly suffer the sanctions and that may not even agree with their leaders. How to separate it?” asks Jorge Soriano from Criptan.

The coming months will be decisive to verify the weight of the universe crypto in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and to certify whether, as the experts treasure, we are facing a new story in the financial system of the post-covid and digital era.

“It is shown that the bitcoin it is not just an investment asset, it is much more, a technology that goes further. Community crypto it is very original and much remains to be explored”, concludes the person in charge of Criptan.

