Ukraine’s European allies continue to send it broken Leopard 1 tanks

Germany has given Ukraine several Leopard 1A5 tanks. Getty/Sean Gallup

More than half of the tanks donated to Ukraine from Denmark have technical problems, Danish media reported.

In a briefing, Denmark’s Defense Minister said there are problems with 12 of the 20 Leopard 1 tanks.

It follows a report of similar problems with German donations of the Cold War-era tank.

Ukraine is so desperate for weapons that it eagerly accepts material that other countries consider too old and outdated for their own armed forces. But reports this week suggest that some of what you’re getting is simply unusable.

The German Defense Ministry announced in February a partnership with Denmark and the Netherlands to send Ukraine a donation of “at least” 100 refurbished Leopard 1A5 tanks. Germany itself retired the 42-ton diesel-powered tank in 2000. But in its announcement it described the 1A5 as a “robust and assertive” addition to Ukraine’s defense. Since then, Ukrainian soldiers have been training at German bases on how to use them.

The problem is that many of these battle tanks, first released in 1965, cannot be deployed on the battlefield at all.

On Friday, TV 2, a public broadcaster in Denmark, reported that 12 of the 20 Leopard 1A5s that have already been donated have technical problems. Two of the tanks are in Poland with “serious” failures, the outlet reported, citing a briefing given by Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

And earlier in the week, German outlet Der Spiegel reported that another 10 Leopard tanks had problems significant enough for Ukraine to refuse delivery of them.

Reports suggest that the German-Danish-Dutch consortium is unlikely to meet what had been an ambitious schedule to provide Ukraine with dozens of Cold War-era tanks in operational condition before winter.

