Ukraine’s president welcomes mediation efforts

The ukrainian president welcomed on Saturday mediation efforts to start talks with Russia. In a video message, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani Ilham Aliyev offered to help organize the talks, “something we can only be thankful for”.

Diplomatic attempts to stop the bloodshed have so far failed.

Zelenskyy offered on Friday to negotiate a key claim of Russia: what Ukraine declare itself neutral and desist from its attempt to join NATO, but attempts to move forward through diplomatic channels have apparently failed.

Meanwhile, the residents of Kyiv They were preparing to spend another night in underground bunkers as Russian forces tightened their grip on the Ukrainian capital and skirmishes were reported on the outskirts of Kyiv.

For his part, Zelenskyy vowed to continue the fight while asking for foreign help. “The real fight for Kyiv keep going”, he said in a video message in which he accused Russia to attack infrastructure works and civilian targets. “We will win,” she assured.

Zelenskyy offered fresh assurances Saturday that the army will stand up to the invasion. In a challenging video shot on a street in downtown Kyiv, he said he was still in the city and denied claims that Ukrainian soldiers would lay down their arms.

In another recording later in the day, the president assured that the plan of Moscow to take the Ukrainian capital quickly and install a front government had not been successful. In an emotional speech, he accused rival forces of targeting civilian areas and infrastructure.

The center of Kyiv he appeared to be calm, although sporadic gunshots could be heard. Additionally, clashes on the outskirts of the city indicated that small Russian units were attempting to break through to the main forces. Britain and the United States said the Russian main column was 30 kilometers from the city center.

the mayor of Kyiv, Vitaly Klitschkoextended the curfew from 5 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Monday and said those who violate it “will be considered members of the enemy’s sabotage and exploration groups.”

Russia He maintains that his offensive is aimed solely at military targets, but the largest ground war in Europe since World War II has caused civilian casualties and injuries.

For its part, the Ukrainian Minister of Health reported on Saturday that 198 people, including three children, have died and more than 1,000 have been injured since the beginning of the offensive. It was unclear whether the data included both civilian and military casualties.

A missile hit an apartment building on the southwestern edge of Kyiv, near one of its two commercial airports, Mayor Klitschko said. The projectile caused a hole in one of the sides of the building and destroyed houses on several floors. According to a rescuer, six civilians were injured.

The conflict has driven hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians to flee their homes. United Nations officials say more than 120,000 have fled to Poland, Moldova and other neighboring nations and say the number could reach 4 million if the situation worsens.

Saturday’s street clashes follow two days of fighting that left hundreds dead and destroyed bridges, schools and residential buildings. US officials believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin is determined to overthrow the government of Ukraine and to replace it with their own regimen.

In the turmoil of the war, it was unclear which parts of the country are under Ukrainian control and which are in Russian hands, but both Ukrainian and Western officials have said the military has succeeded in slowing down the Russian advance.

The assault represented Putin’s boldest effort to date to redraw the world map and revive Moscow’s Cold War-era influence. The offensive triggered a wave of international efforts to end the invasion, including direct sanctions on the Russian leader.

President Zelenskyy’s whereabouts have been a secret since he said on Thursday during a conversation with European leaders that he was the number one target of Russia and that they might never see him alive again.

The US government asked him on Saturday to leave Kyiv, but the politician turned down the offer, according to a senior US intelligence official with direct knowledge of the conversation. The official said the ukrainian president he claimed that “the fight is here” and that he needed anti-tank ammunition, not “a trip”.

Ukrainian authorities say hundreds of Russian troops have been killed in the first days of fighting, but Moscow has provided no details.

The United States and other global powers imposed the toughest sanctions on Russia while the invasion reverberated through the global economy and energy supply, threatening to further affect ordinary people. Sports competitions took measures to punish Russia and the popular Eurovision song contest banned her from the May finals in Italy.

Nonetheless, Russia remained unmoved and vetoed a UN Security Council resolution requiring him to stop the attack on Ukraine and withdraw the troops immediately. Although it was an expected response, Washington and his allies argued that the effort would expose Moscow’s international isolation. The result — 11 votes to one, with China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstaining — showed significant but not total opposition to Russia’s invasion of its smaller and militarily weaker neighbor.

NATO, for its part, decided for the first time to mobilize part of its response force to protect its members in Eastern Europe. The alliance did not say how many troops it will send, but said it would be a land, sea and air operation.