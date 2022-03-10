Ukrainian actor Pasha Lee was killed in a Russian bombing

Instagram Pasha Lee

Pasha Lee was a Ukrainian actor who was killed in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He posted about his wartime activities via Instagram, writing, ЄДНАЙМОСЯ, which means “LET US UNITE.” He described himself on Instagram as a TV host and actor. Lee’s name is sometimes written as Pavlo Li and Pasha Li.

According to the Odessa International Film Festival, Lee was killed on Sunday, March 6, 2022 “as a result of the Russian occupiers’ shelling of the Ukrainian city of Irpin,” which is west of Kiev. He was 33 years old.

Lee revealed that they were being ‘bombed’ but were still smiling shortly before they died

In a final post on his Instagram account on Saturday, March 5, 2022, Lee wrote: “For the last 48 hours there is an opportunity to sit and take a photo of how we are being bombed, and we are smiling because we will UKRAINE 🇺🇦! WE ARE WORKING!!!”

In another post, he wrote: “If you want to get help or can volunteer, join a global organization.”

Actress Anastasiya Kasilova mourned Lee’s death on Facebook, writing: “Pasha Li killed during the bombing in Irpen, defending Ukraine. He is an actor, a TV host, my colleague, and a good acquaintance… Not long ago we shot a teaser for a children’s movie together… Never forgive me!”

“Він був найбільш радісним та сонячним…” Керівниця Платформи UATV/ДОМ Юлія Островська на запит НСЖУ підтверджує факт… Posted by Sergiy Tomilenko on Sunday, March 6, 2022

Sergiy Tomilenko, a Ukrainian journalist, also confirmed Lee’s death on Facebook, writing: “He went to fight for Ukraine from the first days of the war and died in Irpen, where there are still fierce battles with the Russian occupiers.”

It quoted the head of the UATV/DOM Platform, Julia Ostrovska, as saying: “He was the most cheerful and sunny…” and said that she had also confirmed his death. Tomilensko described Lee as a film and television actor.

Lee was ‘killed in action’

According to Fox News, Lee was killed in action while defending Ukraine.

The Odessa International Film Festival wrote on Facebook that “famous Ukrainian actor Pasha Lee was killed 💔”.

The post said:

On March 6, as a result of the shelling of the Russian occupiers in the Ukrainian city of Irpin, the famous Ukrainian actor Pasha Lee died. He was 33 years old. The artist joined the ranks of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to protect the country from Russian occupiers. Pasha Lee was a well-known Ukrainian film and dubbing actor, singer and songwriter. He acted in the theater “Koleso”, starred in films and commercials. His film works include the films “Shtolnya” (2006) and “Shadows of Unforgotten Ancestors” (2013) by Lyubomyr Levytsky, “Zvychayna sprava” by Valentyn Vasyanovych (2012), “The Fight Rules” by Oleksey Shaparev (2016 ), “‎Classmates Reunion” by Valentyn Shpakov (2019) and others.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he was born in Crimea. His death was also confirmed by the president of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine, the Hollywood Reporter confirmed.

