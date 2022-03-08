Ukrainian and Russian players: OK from the FIGC to change the list, but no derogation for non-EU citizens

MilanNews.it

After FIFA opened the possibility of suspending contracts for foreign players in Russia and Ukraine, the FIGC is also working to allow its teams, possibly, to be able to take advantage of the new rule to register new players by April 7, 2022. This rule will work from Thursday 10 March, with the possibility of buying two foreigners playing in Ukraine or Russia.

List changes are possible.

Clubs can list 25 Serie A players. Those who have not reached this threshold will have no problems whatsoever and will be able to register new players from war zones. For those who already have a full list, here is a peculiarity due to FIFA’s choice to open the market: there are usually exceptions (such as that of the goalkeeper) to make list changes during the course of work, instead now they can be done freely in case of registration of one who plays in Russia or Ukraine. An important opening that can move this time window: Atalanta, for one thing, has set their sights on Fernando of Shakhtar.

No exception to non-EU citizens, in June they return to their club of origin.

The suspension of contracts will not lead to a new market. In fact, the foreign player can leave the team he belongs to, but not permanently. So on the first of July, that is, at the beginning of the season in Ukraine and Russia, all the players will return to home plate, without exception. This is what FIFA decided, possibly subject to changes that will only take place in June. Whoever takes the player takes him until June 30th, then he will return to the club he belongs to. There is no possibility of a binding agreement, i.e. it is impossible to make agreements beyond this date. What’s more: the FIGC will not allow clubs that already have full slots as non-EU citizens to have another one by way of derogation, despite it being a temporary title.