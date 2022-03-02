Ukrainian Andriy Voronin resigns from Dinamo Moscow for invasion

EFE

The assistant coach of the Dynamo Moscowthe ukrainian Andriy Voroninhas left the football club, coinciding with the war that Russia started six days ago against his country of origin, reported the Russian sports institution.

“Dinamo and assistant head coach Andriy Voronin reached an agreement to terminate the contract by agreement of both parties“, indicated the soccer club in a statement published on its website, in which did not report the reasons for the departure of the Ukrainian.

Voronin42 years old, has been part of the technical team of Sandro Schwartz since October 2020. The former player, who went through international clubs such as the Borussia Monchengladbachthe Liverpool or the Bayer Leverkusenwas also part of the professional team of the Dynamo between 2010 and 2014.

He claims to be very affected

Once his departure from the Russian club became known, the Ukrainian Andriy Voroningave an interview to the German newspaper Bild, where he made it clear that he is leaving the Dynamo Moscow because you can’t be in a country that is attacking yours.

“I can no longer work in the country that is bombing my homeland. We got out of Moscow before it was completely blocked. We couldn’t land in Dusseldorf, so we flew via Amsterdam. My father, my mother-in-law, my wife and my children are here now. I haven’t felt well for four days. I’m very bad. When I see all the photos of my homeland, when I see the news, everything seems so unreal… It’s like a horror movie. I barely have words left“, said Voronin.