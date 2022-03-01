Ukrainian asks Abinader to facilitate residence permit

A Ukrainian woman petitioned the president Louis Abinader make it easier to get a residence permit for his countrymen.

Is about Victoria Yakimovmarried to a Dominican and living in the country for eight years, explained through a letter that Ukrainians cannot start the residency application process because the responsible embassy is in Russia.

“I kindly ask you to allow the residency application to be initiated within the Dominican Republic, because Ukrainians cannot initiate the process there because the responsible embassy is in Russia, which makes the process of obtaining residency impossible.”wrote.

He specified that the majority of Ukrainians who come to the country are workers in the information technology (IT) industry, so he stated that they will not need any help, rather they will bring sources of employment to the country.

“We are talking about families with a high level of education and good financial status. Ukrainians do not need any privileges or changes, the only thing they need is to start the process within the Dominican Republic,” he added.