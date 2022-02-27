Ukrainian athletes who could go to the Russia-Ukraine war

The country of Ukraine is at war against the invasion of Russia since last February 23, 2022. Given this, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyhas filed the compulsory military service for its citizens to join his army fight russian forces.

Given this, the athletes from that country could join this call from the Ukrainian presidentas has already been stated by the Klitschko brotherswho are they former world boxing championsand that they have manifested in their social networks are willing to enlist in the army of their country to go to war of “having no other choice”.

“I will defend Kiev with weapons in hand. I always train. I follow training as a former officer and head of territorial defense. I know how to use almost all weapons. We understand that Russia has one of the most powerful armies in the world, but any aggressor has to know what it will cost him dearly, we will not give up”.

Tennis player already enlisted in the army

Sergiy Stakhovskywho became number 31 in the world and who even he came to beat Roger Federer in 2013, he stated that will respond to the call of the army of his country to go to war, but first he must get his wife and son to safety in Hungary.

“Of course I will fight, it’s the only reason I’m trying to come back. I applied for reservist last week. I have no military experience, but I do have a gun in private.“, indicated the Sky News tennis player.

Ukrainian athletes who could go to war

It is more than known that Ukraine has high-level athletes in different disciplineswho although for the moment have not expressed their intention to join the army of their country, they have expressed their concern about what is going onespecially since they have family and friends in the warrior zone.

One of them is a former player of the AC Milan and Chelsea, Andriy Shevchenkowho He used his social networks to express his concern for the Russian invasion.

“Early in the morning, a large-scale war initiated by Russia began. My people and my family are in danger. Ukraine and its people want peace and territorial integrity. HToday is a difficult time for all of us. But we must unite. Together we will win! Glory to Ukraine!“, wrote Shevchenkowho is 45 years old.

Oleksandr PetrakovSD of the Ukraine National Soccer Team, is 45 years old and could also join the army of his country; the same with the substitute goalkeeper Real Madrid, Andriy Luninwho has received expressions of support from his teammates and who at 23 he could enlist in the military if he wanted to.

In the same case is the captain of the Ukrainian national team and player of Manchester City, Oleksandr Zinchenkowho has used his social networks to demonstrate against the Russian invasion.

“My country belongs to the Ukrainians and no one can ever take it over. we will not deliver. I can’t stay on the sidelines and not talk about this. The whole civilized world is worried about the situation in my country. The country where I was born and raised and whose colors I defend internationally. A country that we try to glorify and develop. A country whose borders must remain intact”, wrote the 25-year-old footballer.