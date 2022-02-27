Ukrainian beauty queen Anastasiia Lenna takes up arms to fight Russia

What courage credit:Bang Showbiz

Ukraine model and 2015 beauty queen Anastasiia Lenna changed dresses and high heels to join the group of civilians fighting the Russian army, which earlier this week began attacks on the country.

With a publication on her social networks, Lenna showed a couple of images in which she is seen dressed in military boots, camouflage pants, resistant gloves, a jacket and protective glasses. The beauty queen also poses with a rifle in her arms; a submachine gun known as AK-47.

The model has received a wave of messages of solidarity from both her former pageant partners and her followers, who highlight that she is not only a beautiful woman, but also very brave.

According to her Instagram profile, Anastasiia is no stranger to wielding a gun, although she often fires plastic projectiles rather than real bullets. Over the past two years, she has shared images in full military gear in wooded arenas and indoor training camps.

Since Vladimir Putin went to war against Ukraine this week, the former beauty queen has used the platform, on which she has more than 40,000, to drum up support for her country.

Likewise, the one who has a degree in Marketing and Management from the Slavistik University of Kiev, has asked the inhabitants of her country to remove all traffic signs to make it difficult for the invading troops to navigate through Ukraine.

According to the Daily Star, Anastasiia Lenna was crowned the winner of the Ukrainian national beauty pageant when she was 24 years old, in 2015.

