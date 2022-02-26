Ukrainian-born Milla Jovovich ‘heartbroken’ by Russian invasion

ads

More about: milla jovovich Milla Jovovich reveals newborn Osian has ‘severe case’ of jaundice years after emergency abortion

Milla Jovovich is “heartbroken and shocked” by the Russian invasion of her home country.

On Friday, the Ukrainian-born actress shared a lengthy Instagram post about trying to “process the events” in her birthplace.

“My country and my people are being bombed. Friends and family in hiding,” she wrote.

The “Resident Evil” star went on to explain that he has close ties to both Russia and Ukraine.

“My blood and roots come from both Russia and Ukraine. I break in two as I watch the horror unfold, the country being destroyed, the families displaced, their entire lives lying in charred shards around them.

“I remember the war in my father’s homeland, the former Yugoslavia, and the stories my family tells about the trauma and terror they experienced. War. Always war,” he continued. “Leaders who cannot bring peace. The endless monster of imperialism. And always, the people pay with bloodshed and tears.

Jovovich was born in the Ukraine, but spent his early childhood in Moscow. Getty Images

The 46-year-old actress also included a link to organizations that are helping the people of Ukraine.

Jovovich was born in the country’s capital, Kiev, to a Russian mother and a Serbian father, and spent much of his early childhood in his mother’s hometown of Moscow. In 1980, when he was five years old, the family left the Soviet Union and moved to London before finally settling in Los Angeles.

Other celebrities have spoken out in support of Ukraine, including Ashton Kutcher, who is married to Ukrainian-born actress Mila Kunis.

ads