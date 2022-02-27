Ukrainian celebrities who have already raised their voices to defend their country

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has made headlines in recent days, we have seen stories of desperation to take refuge in a safe place, but also stories of courage to defend their country. Even celebrities have not remained silent, such is the case of Wladimir Klitschko, one of the most famous boxers in the world, who is currently in Ukraine, wrote an article for Linkeld in which he expressed his opinions and feelings about the war and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Now the Russian president is using war rhetoric in the purest Bolshevik tradition and is rewriting history to justify his redivision of borders. He makes it clear that he wants to destroy the Ukrainian state and the sovereignty of its people. The words are followed by missiles and tanks. Destruction and death come upon us. That’s it, the blood will mix with the tears. We must face reality and have the courage to draw conclusions for our future and that of our children. This is a flagrant violation of international law. And, if you listen carefully, this war is also talking about Europe. We will defend ourselves with all our might and fight for freedom and democracy. You can also act. May fear not take hold of us; let’s not stay frozen. Putin shoots at Ukrainian cities, but he is aiming at our hearts and, more importantly, at our minds. He wants to create doubt and confusion and therefore inaction,” Klitschko wrote.

Likewise, Klitschko has taken to Instagram to share messages about democracy and the sovereignty of European countries at this critical moment for Ukraine.

For her part, the actress and model of Ukrainian origin Olga Kurylenko, better known for playing Camille Montes in the film ‘James Bond 007 Quantum’, turned to Instagram to express her support for her country “Praying for Ukraine and the safety of its people # Please stop the war” he shared on his account.

Val Chmerkovskiy professional dancer and winner of the American program ‘Dancing with the Stars’ in two seasons, was born in Ukraine and in recent days has used his Instagram account to share his feelings about his country and the war, while accusing and defining Putin as a dictator.

“My parents fled this country for this very reason. Not because it wasn’t good for them, but because their children would eventually see the war. It is a cruel irony that 28 years later my brother is in a bomb shelter in Kiev. If they hadn’t left, he would now be on the front lines defending my home. And the most heartbreaking of all would be to kill or die at the hands of my brothers. The Russian people do not want this!! We stand next to each other. We loved and celebrated each other. I speak Russian yes but make no mistake about it I am a proud Ukrainian and now the world will finally know the difference Slava Ukraini all day every day! And for all my Russian friends, this could be the best and only time to stand up to your dictator,” said Val.

Figure skater and 1994 Olympic champion in the women’s singles games Oksana Bayul sent a message of support to her fellow Ukrainians and described the events as “the tragedy that has broken our hearts.”

“My thoughts are with my Ukrainians. I have been asked to do several interviews, but I think the news should continue to focus on what is happening on the ground: on the tragedy that has broken our hearts and on the courage of the Ukrainian people! I’m not a foreign policy expert, so I’ll leave the analysis to people smarter than me,” Bayul wrote on Instagram.

Milla Jovovich, known worldwide for starring in the Resident Evil tapes, also gave a moving opinion on the war. The 46-year-old actress was born in Kiev, Ukraine, a city that has already been bombed by Russian troops.

“I am heartbroken and stunned trying to process the events of this week in my birthplace, Ukraine. My country and my people being bombed. Hidden friends and family. My blood and roots come from both Russia and Ukraine. I break in two as I watch the horror unfold, the country being destroyed, families displaced, their entire lives lying in charred fragments around them. I remember the war in my father’s homeland, the former Yugoslavia, and the stories my family tells about the trauma and terror they experienced. War. Always war. Leaders who cannot bring peace. The endless monster of imperialism. And always, the people pay with blood and tears,” Jovovich wrote on Instagram.