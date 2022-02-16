Ukrainian crisis, Kiev accuses Moscow: “It has not withdrawn its troops”. The EU: “No more words, we need deeds”

Is it really de-escalating in the Ukrainian-Russian crisis? The tension seems to be abating, but the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense is currently denouncing an “unprecedented” cyber attack that has hit the websites of the ministry, that of the armed forces and those of two state banks. Attack for which Russia denies any responsibility: «As expected, Ukraine continues to blame Russia for everything. Russia has nothing to do with cyber attacks, ”Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. Moscow also adds that it considers “positive” that US President Joe Biden wants to continue the talks. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky has accused Vladimir Putin of not having done anything concrete yet. Speaking with the Bbc he said: “To be honest we don’t see any withdrawals yet. We have heard about it, but for now they are only declarations ». Even NATO warns: “No de-escalation on the ground, other troops from Moscow are on the way.”

In Ukraine it is a national holiday

Meanwhile in Ukraine they believe in de-escalation: national flags have appeared for the country and the anthem has been played, to show unity against fears of a Russian invasion. National flags then out of schools, hospitals and many shops to celebrate “Unity Day”, a holiday that President Zelensky created this week after Russia amassed troops near Ukraine’s borders. Russia has denied that it will invade, but warned it could take unspecified “military-technical” action if its security demands, including restrictions on Kiev for NATO entry, are not met. “Just a normal day, but these flags are here for a purpose, to show that we fear no one. They didn’t scare us, ”they say in the streets of Kiev.

For years, the country has been (re) building an independent nationalist identity, also in response to the policy of its Russian neighbor, with the display of yellow and blue flags and occasions for celebration of the Ukrainian nation. Zelensky on TV said that Ukrainians are united around the common desire to “live in peace, happily, in a family, children with parents”. “Nobody can love our home like we do. And only we, together, can protect her, ”he says. The president invited Ukrainians to post photos and videos of the Ukrainian flag and add the hashtag #UnityDay on social media. Zelenskiy has long said that the Russian threat of invasion has been overestimated by Western allies. Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, explains that this week the president chose February 16 as a patriotic holiday in part ironically (Zelensky is a former comedian), in part in response to media reports that gave for certain a invasion for today.

“The risk of aggression against Ukraine is quite great,” he says instead to Lbc radio the mayor of Kiev stating that “it is the first time in the history of Ukraine that so many Russian soldiers are on the border” and saying he hopes for a “last minute diplomatic solution”. “We prepare for each scenario. We do not know how the situation will evolve but we hope the invasion does not happen and that a diplomatic solution will be found at the last moment ».

Tonight Di Maio in Moscow, tomorrow sees Lavrov

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio will go on a mission to Moscow tonight for a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov: the meeting will take place tomorrow, Thursday 17 February, in the morning, explains the Farnesina. The mission takes place after the one in Kiev and is part of an effort to all of Italy together with European counterparts and main international partners to favor a diplomatic solution to the crisis on the borders between Russia and Ukraine.

The EU: “We want facts from Moscow”

Meanwhile, Westerners want confirmation. This was reiterated by the president of the EU Commission: “I think diplomacy has not said the last word but now we have to see the facts as well as words,” said Ursula von der Leyen at the Strasbourg plenary. “NATO has not yet seen clear signs of withdrawal. We have examined all the possible perturbations if Russia chooses to use energy as a lever of pressure and I can say that we are safe for this winter », continues von der Leyen at the Strasbourg plenary. “With the member states, we have developed emergency measures that we can implement if a total crisis occurs: over 200 LNG (liquefied natural gas, ed) are on their way to Europe, ”he explains. “But we must also invest to free ourselves from the dependence on Russia for gas.”

Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy and head of European diplomacy, also calls for caution. The withdrawal is to be “verified”, he explains to the radio microphones France Inter. It would be a sign of relaxation, he says, if it were true, no doubt. “You always have to check.” Russia has tried “to ignore the existence of the EU by sending the message that it believes that the EU is not an important interlocutor for security in Europe”. To divide the European front, the Russian Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov “in fact sent letters to the 27 capitals, hoping to receive 27 different responses but received only one on behalf of all”, says Borrell during his speech at the European Parliament in debate on the situation in Ukraine.

“It has been said that Europe was absent, that only the US led the negotiations, they are unfair criticisms of all the dialogue initiatives carried out by the Member States in full coordination and in full transparency with the rest of the EU” . And he warns: “In preparing our united response, the will to negotiate must also know how to listen to Moscow, since Russia too has security concerns that must be considered.” At the same time “we need to refine our deterrent tools, such as sanctions, both of which are important in negotiations to find a diplomatic solution to this crisis, the worst since the Cold War”.

Russian military operations

Russia has announced the end of military exercises in the Crimea annexed to Moscow: here the presence of troops had first of all unleashed the fear of a possible Russian invasion of the country. The military forces would be returning to their garrisons, the defense ministry said in a statement. Yesterday a first withdrawal of the Moscow military from the borders with Ukraine marked the change of pace. “The units of the southern military district, after completing their participation in the tactical exercises, are moving towards their permanent deployment points,” the defense ministry said in a statement. State television broadcast images of military vehicles crossing a bridge between the Crimean peninsula and the mainland.

The United States: “We are with Kiev”

Meanwhile, a bipartisan statement from US senators, including Republican and Democratic leaders, Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer, arrived overnight from the United States. «A message of solidarity to the Ukrainian people and a clear warning to Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin»: if Moscow decides to invade Ukraine it should «pay a high price. We are ready for full support for the immediate imposition of strong and effective sanctions, but also restrictions and controls on exports to Russia ». The United States Senate, it is reiterated, is with the «Ukrainian population and with NATO allies. The international order established after the Second World War has never seen a strong threat “like that of these days since” the times of the Cold War. This order allowed for an unprecedented era of peace and prosperity for the United States and its allies. ”

