Ukrainian crisis, Kiev to airlines: “Don’t fly over the Black Sea”. Biden-Zelensky phone call: “Aggressive response in case of attack”

KIEV – “There are no reasons for optimism” after the phone call between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. This was stated by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby in an interview with Fox. Diplomacy is therefore preparing for the last few attempts, while the winds of war are getting stronger. And the signs of concern are multiplying. According to CNN, President Zelensky asked Biden for a visit to Ukraine and also for greater military and financial support from the US. Biden, however, has not accepted the invitation for the moment.

19:08 The OSCE confirms that some states have withdrawn their observers

The OSCE monitoring mission in Ukraine confirmed that some states have withdrawn their observers. In a statement, the mission said it “will continue to implement the mandate approved by the OSCE in ten cities in Ukraine”. A representative of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (Dpr) told the news agency Ria Novosti that OSCE staff members from the United States, United Kingdom and Denmark left the special monitoring mission in Donetsk. Sources Telegram and a video broadcast by the broadcaster Russia Today revealed that the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is allegedly removing its staff from mission offices in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine. An OSCE convoy left the “DPR” in the direction of the territories controlled by the Kiev authorities, consisting of six vehicles, one of them with a trailer. The movie, it is specified, dates back to about 10:50 (Moscow time). The number of vehicles is unusual because it is higher than that of the usual rotation carried out by the OSCE, from which no confirmations have arrived.

18:47 One hour phone call between Biden and Zelensky: “Resolute response to aggression.

The phone call between the US president, Joe Biden, and Volodymyr Zelensky is over: the White House announced it. The two leaders spoke for almost an hour, from 11:06 (17:06) in Italy to 11:57 (17:57), so a little less than Biden and the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, on the phone for 62 minutes. “Strong response in case of aggression”, is the message communicated by the White House.

At the same time, however, the Ukrainian president has downplayed the increasingly intense US warnings about a possible invasion by saying that he has yet to see convincing evidence. “We understand all the risks, we understand that there are risks,” he said while speaking live to a broadcast, “if you, or anyone else, have additional information regarding a 100% Russian invasion starting on day 16, please Please forward this information to us, “Zelensky said. The Ukrainian president is forced to face a formidable exodus of capital from his country, a flight that is fueled by the rumors of imminent invasion and by the alarms that the United States raises to keep together the NATO countries facing Russia.

18.39 The French Embassy: stock up on water, food and warm clothes

KIEV – The French ambassador to Kiev, Etienne de Poncins, advised compatriots who remain in Ukraine to “stock up on water, food and warm clothing and make sure they have a full tank of the car”, while the alarm continues on a possible Russian attack. “Obviously, we constantly monitor the development of the situation at the highest level”, reads a message on the website of the diplomatic representation in Paris. “Our concern remains at a very high level”, continues de Poncins, “the days pass but do not yet see the expected de-escalation on which our authorities are working tirelessly”. After reiterating the invitation to the French not to go to Ukraine, the ambassador advises those who are in the country to check that their personal documents are in order and to prepare “supplies of water, food and warm clothes and make sure to have a full tank of the car and also have an extra “supply” of fuel. The diplomat concludes by assuring that the embassy in Kiev remains open and consular services are not interrupted.

18.35 Russian spokesman Zakharova: “US hysteria recalls Powell’s test tube for Iraq”

MOSCOW – “American politicians have lied, are lying and will continue to lie, creating pretexts to attack civilians around the world as did former secretary of state, Colin Powell, who in 2003, on the eve of the US attack on Baghdad , showed a vial claiming that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction. ”This was stated by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, disputing the“ hysteria ”of the West about the“ alleged invasion of Russia in Ukraine ”.

In her Telegram channel, Zakharova referred to the words of US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan that Moscow could stage a pretext to attack. A few hours earlier, even during the press briefing, Zakharova had challenged the “hysteria” of the US and British media about the “Russian attack on Ukraine” recalling the hysteria that preceded the months before the attack on Iraq. “They write about the hypothetical possibility of a Russian attack, about some plans: nonsense, nonsense … above all they shout that Russia should attack Ukraine in Washington, in London. They talk about it every day and, consequently, their media talk about it. The Western press in the early 2000s convinced everyone that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. Dozens of reports were published every day, a hysteria unleashed on television. Then it turned out that the United States was planning to attack Iraq and needed a reason. And information has served all this in the form of propaganda ”.

18:28 Kiev to airlines: “Don’t fly to the Black Sea”

Ukraine has advised airlines to avoid flying over the waters of the Black Sea from Monday to Saturday next week due to Russian naval exercises taking place there, the Guardian reports. Yesterday, the Ria Novosti news agency reported over 30 Russian warships engaged near the Crimean peninsula as part of larger naval exercises.

18:25 Lithuania sends Stinger anti-aircraft missiles to Kiev

Ukraine has received a supply of the Stinger anti-aircraft missile system from Lithuania. This was announced by the Defense Minister of Kiev, Oleksii Reznikov. Also today, he added, two planes have delivered 180 tons of ammunition from the United States, for a total of about 1,500 tons received so far.

16:53 Steinmeier to Putin: “Untie the noose around Ukraine’s neck”

“I appeal to President Putin: untie the noose around Ukraine’s neck. Join us on the road to the preservation of peace in Europe. And do not underestimate the strength of democracy.” This was stated by the president of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in his inauguration speech after his re-election.

15:35 Madeira-Kiev flight forced to land in Chisinau

An airline plane SkyUp departed from Madeira and headed for Kiev, he was forced to land in Chisinau as the company that had the leased aircraft refused to let it enter Ukrainian airspace. This was reported by the carrier’s communications office. A transfer to Kiev has been organized for the 175 passengers on board. According to Ukrainian media, the largest British insurance companies, which reinsure other international companies in the sector, have informed all owners of global aircraft that insurance coverage for aircraft in Ukraine it will cease to operate within 48 hours, which would lead to a de facto closure of the country’s airspace. The SkyUp flight seems to be the first to be interested.

President Zelensky’s office protested by letting it be known that it did not see the reasons for a closure.

“On February 12, 2022, the lessor – resident in Ireland – informed the airline of an immediate ban on the entry of the UR-SQO aircraft into the airspace of Ukraine”, SkyUp reports, “despite all the airline’s efforts. and the readiness of the Ukrainian state authorities in addressing the lessor, the owner of the aircraft objected to a categorical refusal “.

The episode is for now isolated and there are still no signs of mass flight cancellations. Ria Novosti underlines that, according to the billboards of the airports of Boryspil, Kharkiv, Zaporozhye, Lvov and Dnipro, the flights are operated on schedule.

The British Minister of Defense: “I can smell Munich 1938”

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace likened Western diplomatic efforts to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine to a deal with Nazi Germany before World War II. In an interview with the Sunday Times, the London minister said “there is an atmosphere reminiscent of Munich in some Western countries” referring to the conference held in the city of Bavaria in 1938 which handed over parts of the then Czechoslovakia to Adolf Hitler. in the unsuccessful attempt to avoid the great conflict in Europe. For Wallace, Vladimir Putin could send his troops massed on the borders to Ukraine “at any time”. “What is worrying is that despite the increase in diplomatic efforts, military build-up has continued. It has not stopped, it has continued,” the British Defense Minister stressed.