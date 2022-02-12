Ukrainian crisis, no turning point from the Biden-Putin talks. The Farnesina to the 2 thousand Italians: return

No breakthroughs since the talks between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin on the Ukrainian crisis. The United States does not see a fundamental change of scenery, says a White House official, according to the Bloomberg news agency. It is not clear whether Russia is interested in a diplomatic solution to the crisis but the United States, he said, will continue its efforts to discourage Russia from taking action. The US president reiterated to the Russian that an invasion of Ukraine would result in “much human suffering”. The White House affirms it.

The Farnesina invites all Italians to return

The Farnesina invites all Italians to Ukraine to return “as a precaution”. While on the ground the tension is getting higher, after an extraordinary meeting of the Crisis Unit entirely dedicated to the Russian threat on the borders of Ukraine, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio announces the decisions taken. The approximately two thousand Italians who live in the country, most of them in the capital Kiev, are invited to get on a commercial plane and return home as soon as possible. Those in Italy, “considering the situation of uncertainty at the borders”, are instead asked to “postpone all non-essential trips to Ukraine”, in particular those “for any reason in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions and in Crimea” , which are “not recommended”. Diplomatic terms to underline the danger of traveling in a particularly delicate moment. But not only: “Another provision taken – added Di Maio – is to bring back all the non-essential staff of our diplomatic office in Kiev”. A decision that does not imply the closure of the embassy, ​​assured the minister, which “remains fully operational”. So much so that the Crisis Unit also indicates the emergency number to reach it in case of need: +380503102111. The escalation at the borders of Ukraine, moreover, has pushed all the main Western chancelleries to recall their compatriots. Even if the goal is and remains the de-escalation, in a day full of tension but also of diplomatic contacts. “We are all working in order to avoid an escalation”, Di Maio assured, underlining that we are looking for “a diplomatic solution and we hope that tangible signals can arrive as soon as possible”.

The phone call between Putin and Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron, who is also the current president of the European Union, has once again entered the attempts of direct dialogue between the US and Russia that have so far failed in a frantic day during which attempts are being made to avoid escalation in Ukraine. An hour and 40 minutes of telephone conversation with the counterpart Vladimir Putin to emphasize that a “sincere dialogue” is not compatible with “an escalation” of tension but that, according to what has been leaked, has not made much of a breach in the granite obstinacy of the head of the Kremlin. The accusations against Russia about the plans to invade Ukraine are “provocative speculations”, Putin replied, throwing the ball into the opponent’s field and criticizing the “extended” delivery of “modern weapons” to the countries of the region. Macron will also speak shortly with the American president, as well as with the German chancellor Olaf Scholz and with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. “We are all working in order to avoid an escalation,” said Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in turn, specifying that he is working to “keep open a channel of dialogue with Moscow”.

US submarine spills into Russian waters: tension skyrockets

However, the tension continues to rise and the signals from the ground are far from encouraging. A conflict is increasingly likely, said a State Department official quoted by the American media, so much so that the Pentagon has decided to withdraw almost all of the American soldiers still present on Ukrainian territory. Adding to the tension, the trespassing of a US Navy Virginia-class submarine into Russian territorial waters in the Pacific. Intercepted by the Moscow fleet, he rejected the invitation to leave and was subsequently forced by unspoken “means” to “leave Russian territorial waters at full speed”, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. While the Dutch national airline, KLM, has canceled all direct flights to Ukraine from this evening. Another bad sign.

© All rights reserved