Ukrainian crisis: the stakes are far from Kiev

In these days of feverish negotiations to avoid the Russian invasion of Ukraine the stakes do not appear to be that of maintaining the territorial integrity of Ukraine and averting – according to Washington’s estimates – the deaths of at least 30,000 Ukrainian civilians in the event of a military invasion.

Through the Ukrainian crisis they are redefining themselves geopolitical balances in Europe and in the world. The European Union pays for its failure to integrate, as it has continued to delegate security issues to the United States within the scope Born giving up having its own army and defense policy.

In this situation, Europe’s interests hardly coincide with those of the United States. The major European states (Germany, France, Italy) have profitable relations with the Russia economically and the aspect is not just about strategic gas supplies. The main founding states of the EU have no interest in raising tension with Russia: this is demonstrated by the prudent German attitude (almost embarrassed), it can be seen in the diplomatic dynamism of France which is the most proactive in launching proposals for mediation, and this can be seen even in the most secluded position maintained by our diplomacy, not indifferent to the weight of the commercial exchange between Italy and Russia, aspects that the videoconference of Vladimir Putin with a representation of Italian entrepreneurship has placed in full light.

The European Union does not agree with a conflict or the basic attitude of the diplomacy of Brussels it thus appears uncompromising in establishing clear lines in the relationship between Moscow and Kiev. It is said that at stake is the self-determination (and therefore full independence) of Ukraine to freely choose its alliances, from the political point of view towards the EU and consequently from the point of view of military towards NATO.

In reality, the crux of the problem in geopolitical terms does not concern the level of freedom allowed to Ukraine, but US leadership in Europe and its power relationship with Russia. The United States is called upon to consolidate its European allies in its line of intransigence and, at the same time, must demonstrate the ability to make Russia desist from her claims. By achieving this goal, the US would set itself in a position of strength also on the Asian scenario in front of the main economic and military competitor which is China where under the ashes, but the burning embers are evident, Beijing’s intention to reunite Taiwan with its own territory is smoldering.

Read in these terms, the Ukrainian crisis is much more complicated than the original reasons behind the dispute.

Ukraine is a country with an area that is almost double that of Italy (but with 18,000,000 million fewer inhabitants), whose territory to the east creeps between the Black Sea and penetrates the great Russian plains. Between Kiev and Moscow there are 860 kilometers: there is no doubt that NATO’s strategic weapons – if Ukraine joined them – would make the Russian capital decidedly vulnerable. The power politics initiated by Putin would never allow such a scenario because it would be the end of the great autocrat and his design. With the end of the USSR in 1991 and, again, in more recent years, during the administration of Barack Obama, relations between the United States and Russia had been channeled into the recognition of the traditional Russian sphere of influence over Ukraine and Georgia.

This realistically means – and the European Union should support it – that they must be contemplated in this area Buffer states, in a condition of neutrality between Russia and the West. If Europe wants to make her voice heard in her territory, this would be the right opportunity.