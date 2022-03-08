Ukrainian crisis, the Vatican’s moves: two cardinals sent, dialogue with Patriarch Kirill broken

Listen to the audio version of the article

Pope Francis takes a step forward and breaks any diplomatic caution that he seemed to have had in the first days of the aggression of Russia: “The Holy See is willing to do everything, to make itself available for peace”. At the Angelus on Sunday Bergoglio talks about Ukraine “where rivers of blood and tears flow”, he says: “It is not just a military operation but a war that sows death, destruction and misery”. And so he starts a complex diplomatic operation, which starts with the Secretary of State and goes as far as sending two important cardinals to Ukraine to try to open new mediation paths. And in all this chaos the thread of dialogue with the Orthodox Patriarch of Moscow Kirill is broken (or in any case is interrupted) – a possible meeting was on the agenda by the summer, as announced by the ambassador of Russia to the Holy See, met by the A surprise Pope last Thursday – who confirmed that he is completely under the control of the Kremlin.

The Secretary of State: “Avoid escalation”

The declarations of the Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin were very decisive: «What must be done now, first of all, is to stop the weapons and the fighting but above all to avoid an escalation. And the first escalation is verbal, “he said in an interview with Tv2000, about the war in Ukraine. Parolin reiterated: «We are available. If our presence and action are deemed to help, we are there. The intervention of the Holy See – he explained – is placed on several levels, “religious”, “humanitarian” and “then there is the availability of initiatives on the diplomatic level”.

Two cardinals in the war zone, the Almoner and the person in charge of the migrants

“The Holy See has put itself at the service of achieving peace in Ukraine”. The Vatican press office reiterates this, recalling that the Pope sent two cardinals as “an expression of the Church’s solidarity with the suffering Ukrainian people”: Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the Almsgiver, and Cardinal Michael Czerny, interim Prefect of the Dicastery for Service of integral human development, and responsible for the part of migrants. Cardinal Krajewski is on his way to the border between Poland and Ukraine, where he will visit refugees and volunteers in shelters and homes. Cardinal Czerny will arrive in Hungary on Tuesday 8 March to visit some reception centers for migrants from Ukraine. Both are headed for Ukraine and, depending on the situation, intend to reach the country in the next few days. The cardinals “will bring aid to the needy and will represent not only the Pope but all the Christian people who want to express solidarity with the people of Ukraine”. “Pope Francis’ gesture also wants to draw attention to the many similar situations around the world”, concludes the Holy See.

Holy See: News of human trafficking activities

The Holy See, communicating the sending by the Pope of Cardinals Konrad Krajewski and Michael Czerny to Ukraine, underlines: “There are worrying reports of growing human trafficking and smuggling of migrants at the borders and in neighboring countries”. In particular, card. Czerny, will declare that, “since most of the fleeing people are believers, religious assistance should be offered to all, having regard to ecumenical and interreligious differences. Finally, despite the laudable efforts to offer humanitarian responses and organize humanitarian corridors, there is a great need for coordination, good organization and shared strategy, in order to embrace the suffering of the people and provide effective help ”.

Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill: right to fight, it is against gay lobby

In a shock sermon delivered on Forgiveness Sunday, Moscow Patriarch Kirill spoke in justificationist terms of the war in Ukraine after “for eight years there have been attempts to destroy what exists in Donbass, where there is a fundamental rejection of so-called values ​​that today are offered by those who claim world power ». For Kirill, «today there is a test for loyalty to this government, a kind of passage to that ‘happy’ world, the world of excessive consumption, the world of visible ‘freedom’. Do you know what this test is? It is very simple and at the same time terrible: it is a gay parade ».