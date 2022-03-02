Ukrainian diaspora talks about the war

Sixth day of invasion of Ukraine: sanctions hit Russia 1:28

(CNN) — In London, a sister remembers her brother killed on the Ukrainian front. In Glasgow, a truck driver receives a call from his wife in Lviv: the war has come to his homeland. In New York, a poet who fled Odessa contemplates his mother tongue. And in Kyiv, a journalist takes long-term shelter.

For the Ukrainian diaspora, Putin’s war resonates deeply. We asked Ukrainians, expats, and political pundits from around the world for their opinions. The opinions expressed in this comment are my own.

A woman lost her brother on the war front

Publisher’s note: Olesya Khromeychuk is a historian and writer. She is director of the Ukrainian Institute in London and has taught the history of Central and Eastern Europe at several British universities. Khromeychuk is the author of “A Loss. The Story of a Dead Soldier Told by His Sister.”

When my older brother Volodymyr joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he explained his decision to me: “little one, don’t you realize that this is a European war? It just started in the east of Ukraine.” He was killed by shrapnel in 2017 in the Luhansk region, at the front. He was fighting Russian troops who pretended not to be there.

They no longer need to pretend. The Russian president ordered his assault on the entire Ukraine, targeting both military and civilians, including hospitals and ambulances.

My civilian friends (writers, academics, artists) stay in Ukraine to defend their cities. A scholar of English Victorian Literature is sheltering internally displaced people (IDPs) and coordinating a flood of media requests. A filmmaker and a historian joined the growing territorial defense of the country. A teacher is giving an online lecture on Ukrainian culture from Kyiv as she listens to air raid sirens outside her window.

I am a historian. I realize that we are living in a moment that will be in all the study programs of European history. Now is the time to decide what place each of us wants to occupy in that story. Stand with Ukraine.

The young father who drives to Ukraine to fight the war against Putin

Publisher’s note: Oleksandr Bilyy, a 39-year-old Ukrainian truck driver and father of two, spoke to CNN as he crossed the border from Poland into Ukraine. His words are lightly edited for clarity.

On Thursday I woke up in Glasgow (Scotland) at 6 am. My wife called me and told me that the Russians were bombing our capital and our country. That’s it. I drove my truck to London, picked up my car and started driving to Poland; I got there on Saturday.

My family lives in Lviv. I have two children there. I’m a truck driver, I work everywhere.

Ukraine is my homeland, and if the Ukrainians do not fight for our homeland, who will? We don’t want to live with the Russian way of life, we want to live with our way of life.

I no longer feel any fear, maybe it’s the adrenaline. I feel very, very angry. I wouldn’t feel comfortable staying home and watching on TV how the Russians try to kill my people. I couldn’t see that. I feel much better now that I go there.

Now I have four guys in my car, I drive them from the Polish border. They are all Ukrainians, who live in other places, but return to fight against the Russians. They are from New Jersey, the Czech Republic, Mauritius and Poland.

We just crossed into the Ukraine.

A poet from Odessa talks about the language of oppressors and Putin’s war

Editor’s note: Ilya Kaminsky He was born in Odessa, Ukraine, and moved to the US in 1993 when his family was granted asylum. Kaminsky is the author of “Dancing in Odessa” and “Deaf Republic.” He lives in Atlanta.

As friends from Ukraine write about making Molotov cocktails with their children, I am reminded of the lines of one of Odessa’s most famous living poets, Boris Khersonsky:

“People carry explosives around the city

in plastic bags and in small suitcases…”.

Putin claims that Russian speakers in Ukraine must be protected, so he sends troops to fight a war. I come from Odessa, a mostly Russian-speaking city in Ukraine. On Snake Island, off the coast of Odessa, Putin’s army has just bombed 13 Russian-speaking people. That is the kind of protection that Putin offers.

Does the Russian language need protection in Ukraine? Since the beginning of this war in 2014, many Russian-speaking poets have chosen to side with their Ukrainian-speaking neighbors. I got this email from my friend:

“Since 1996, I, Boris Khersonsky, have been teaching in Russian at Odessa National University. No one has ever reprimanded me for ‘ignoring’ the official state language of Ukraine. I am a Russian-language poet; my books have been published in Moscow and St. Petersburg Nobody reprimanded me for writing poetry in Russian.

In solidarity with Ukraine, starting tomorrow I will write poetry in Ukrainian.”

Picture this: one of Russia’s greatest poets stood up and rejected his own language. That is what Putin has achieved.

A journalist in Kyiv says that the war is a battle of David against Goliath

Publisher’s note: Nataliya Gumenuk is a Ukrainian journalist specializing in conflict reporting. She is the founder of the Public Interest Journalism Laboratory and the author of “Lost Island: Tales from the Occupied Crimea.”

As I write, more than 120 hours have passed since the Ukrainian Army began to deter the Russians in a continuous battle on all fronts.

US intelligence has expressed concern that the Ukrainian capital could fall in a few hours, if not a few days. Does the fact that Russian troops have not taken full control of any major cities mean that the Russians are weaker than expected or that the Ukrainians are fighting well? Partially both. In a recent poll by the local news site Pravda, 70% of Ukrainians believe Ukraine will win in the long run.

It’s hard to tell if it’s bravado or high morale that sustains our fight against a formidable force. For me, the latter is the reason for so much confidence.

The question is at what price Ukraine can win. According to Ukraine’s Health Minister, at least 200 civilians have been killed, including more than a dozen children. The hideous euphemism of “collateral damage” is sometimes used to describe these tragedies, because Moscow’s airstrikes, while hitting civilians, may not be specifically targeted.

In the current situation, with Putin’s obsession with punishing the Ukrainians and demonstrating his own strength, we have reason to worry that the Russians will attack civilian areas. The important question now is how we can avoid this.

A history teacher talks about the collapse of Putin with his war

Editor’s note: Marci Shore is Associate Professor of Modern European Intellectual History at Yale University, focusing on 20th and 21st century Central and Eastern Europe. She is the author of “The Ukrainian Night: An Intimate History of the Revolution,” among many others.

On Thursday, February 24, Russian writer Viktor Shenderovich gave an interview to the Russian news station Echo Moskvy. “This is a one person war,” Shenderovich said. He then cut the phone line.

This is Putin’s war, and it is grotesque. I listened to Putin’s majestic Crimea speech eight years ago. And I heard Putin’s speech last Monday foreshadowing his intention to invade Ukraine.

This is no longer the chess master, the cunning grand strategist. He is no longer a rational actor, not even in the coldest and most cynical sense. He looked sick and unhinged: “We are ready to show you what real decommunization means for Ukraine.”

This no longer felt like a man playing a high-stakes game of chess, it now felt like a scene from “Macbeth.” My intuition was that an old man facing his own death had decided to destroy the entire world. Ukraine is quite possibly fighting for all of us.

A sociologist on the escalation of violence in his homeland

Editor’s Note: Volodymyr Ishchenko is a Research Associate at the Institute for Eastern European Studies, Freie Universität Berlin. His research focuses on protests, social movements, revolutions, radicalization, nationalism, and civil society.

I feel that the country where I was born can be lost forever. The Russian invasion of Ukraine seems to be the culmination of the process that began on November 30, 2013, with the brutal repression of the Euromaidan protesters in Kyiv by riot police. From that moment on, I felt more and more that things were going from bad to worse.

Before 2014, Ukraine had hardly seen a massive riot on its territory, let alone a war, for two consecutive generations.

This moment of peace was not to last. The Euromaidan Revolution left about 100 people dead. Then the annexation of Crimea by Russia. The war in Donbas. The tragedy in Odessa, on May 2, 2014, when dozens died in clashes. Poroshenko’s cynical exploitation of the divisive issues of Ukrainian identity, in a desperate attempt to stay in power despite failing all the aspirations of the revolution.

When Zelensky won a landslide victory, many Ukrainians hoped that the vicious circle would be broken. But all the opportunities that a hugely popular president had were shamefully lost.

Now, Vladimir Putin has raised the disaster to a horrible level. But even worse things could be yet to come. Perhaps his goal is a quick surrender of the Ukrainian government (like Georgia, in 2008) and to force the West to recognize the annexation of Crimea, backtrack on NATO membership and some tougher version of the peace agreement. .

On the other hand, the Ukrainian resistance has been stiff. Russia’s defeat in Ukraine would spell the beginning of the end for Putin.