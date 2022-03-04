Ukrainian diplomat: Cuba could do more to stop the war

The head of mission of the Ukrainian embassy in Havana, Oleksandr Kalinchuk. Courtesy, Embassy of Ukraine in Cuba.

The top Ukrainian diplomat in Havana said that Cuba’s refusal to join Russia and vote against a United Nations resolution condemning the invasion of Ukraine is a sign that diplomatic action is working and an event that gives it a “cautious hope” that the island’s government, a staunch ally of Russia, will do more to stop the war.

In written answers to questions sent by the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald, the chief of mission of the Ukrainian embassy in Havana, Oleksandr Kalinchuk, said that he believes that Cuba’s abstention vote on Wednesday was probably a response to a note protest that his government sent to the Cuban authorities last weekend.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine “expresses its strong protest against the statements of the Government of Cuba in support of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine,” the country’s deputy foreign minister, Emine Dzheppar, tweeted this Sunday. The official said that her government asked Cuba to “urge Russia to put an end to this aggression.”

Cuba has so far avoided openly condemning or supporting the Russian invasion. Still, his public statements have placed the blame for the attack on the United States and have presented Russia’s aggression as self-defense. Domestically, Cuban state media have aggressively promoted Russian disinformation and propaganda, relying exclusively on RT coverage and censoring key events, such as Cuba’s abstention vote at the UN.

Kalinchuk declined to comment on the state of diplomatic relations between the two nations, but said he was open to discussing the current situation in his country with Cuban authorities.

This is what he said. Her responses have been lightly edited for style and clarity.

—Has the Cuban government responded to your note of protest? Could you describe what the note says?

I believe that the position of the Cuban delegation in the vote in the UN General Assembly is the response of the Cuban government to our protest. And this answer gives us a cautious hope.

—Have there been diplomatic contacts with your Cuban counterparts to discuss the Russian invasion?

I have had two meetings at the Cuban Foreign Ministry. However, none of the aforementioned meetings could be described as a discussion. But I would be happy to discuss the current situation with the Cuban side, at any time.

—Do you think Cuba could do more diplomatically to find a solution to the conflict? Are you aware of any diplomatic action by the Cuban government in this regard?

I can only guess at the enormous pressure that Moscow is exerting on the Cuban government. However, there is an important point that should not be forgotten: diplomacy is not one of the exact sciences, so there will always be room for maneuver. And I am glad that the Cuban side seizes this opportunity, as we see in the vote in the UN General Assembly.

So, I hope that the Cuban government will go further and call on Moscow to withdraw its troops from my homeland, the only correct way to achieve peace today.

—Do you have an estimate of how many Cubans live in Ukraine? How many Cubans could be trapped in the country right now? Are you aware of any effort by the Cuban government to help evacuate those Cubans?

During the Soviet times and until 2014, we had a significant flow of Cubans entering Ukraine, both students and professionals (especially engineers) and, ultimately, tourists. Since 2014, no Cuban student has applied for a visa to study in Ukraine. A relatively small number of Cubans live in Ukraine.

– What do you think of the coverage of the Cuban state media on the invasion?

The Cuban media has many “peculiarities”, but we do live in a time when, thanks to the Internet and other means of communication, the truth can no longer be hidden. Videos taken at the scenes of numerous crimes committed by Russian occupiers, live broadcasts, testimonies of victims and witnesses – all this information can be found and shared with others. And hundreds of calls and emails of support that we continue to receive from the Cuban people prove it.

No matter what means we resort to here in Cuba, the answer is always the same: request permission through the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs. At the moment, we are working on ways to share our point of view.

—I saw a tweet from the Ukrainian embassy in Havana asking the Cubans to send their messages of support by email to release the telephone line. Can you say a bit more about those messages of support? And in general, how is the local population reacting to the war?

Oh, this is the most enjoyable part of the interview. Cuban people, you are truly wonderful!

During all these difficult days, we continue to receive hundreds and thousands of calls and emails, as well as a large number of text and WhatsApp messages. We have also received numerous messages of support on the official accounts of the Embassy of Ukraine on Facebook and Twitter.

We are really moved by receiving calls from ordinary people who want to express their support for the Ukrainian people and condemn Russia’s actions. To be honest, at first, we were pretty sure that the number of calls and messages would decrease day by day, but it turned out to be a wrong assumption. It seems that our embassy is slowly becoming a call center.

This story has been updated to clarify that Kalinchuk was referring to diplomatic actions and not pressure when speaking about Cuba.

